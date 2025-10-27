We need to stop blaming the fighters who get fouled and the eye pokes should be heavily enforced

Kaiokenrye24
I remember when Song Yarding fought Henry Cejudo and poked him in the eyes 3 times and got a technical decision anyways which is complete BS as Cejudo was starting to come on strong.
Everyone should be blaming Gane for the fighting ending early and even a 1st time eye poke should be possible grounds for a point deduction. Fighters like Game and Chandler should not get away with repeated fouls
