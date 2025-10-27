We need to stop blaming the fighters who get fouled and the eye pokes should be heavily enforced

I remember when Song Yarding fought Henry Cejudo and poked him in the eyes 3 times and got a technical decision anyways which is complete BS as Cejudo was starting to come on strong.

Everyone should be blaming Gane for the fighting ending early and even a 1st time eye poke should be possible grounds for a point deduction. Fighters like Game and Chandler should not get away with repeated fouls
 
There's never been an issue with people blaming guys who are getting fouled. In the Cejudo case everyone was just pissed at the ref.
 
usernamee said:
There's never been an issue with people blaming guys who are getting fouled. In the Cejudo case everyone was just pissed at the ref.
I love it when the refs are rushing you too.

"Henry I know you got fouled but are you ready? I'm gonna call this off and you're gonna lose. Chop chop let's go"
 
Fighters “controlling their weapons” should be strictly enforced.

A lack of a point deduction on a foul should be an exception; not the other way around.
 
Aurelian said:
I love it when the refs are rushing you too.

"Henry I know you got fouled but are you ready? I'm gonna call this off and you're gonna lose. Chop chop let's go"
Best one is when they go, and they always do:

"Hey, take your time alright you got five minutes"

*5 seconds passes*

"U ready to go? Alright take your time"

*5 more seconds*

"U alright? Ready to go?"
 
usernamee said:
There's never been an issue with people blaming guys who are getting fouled. In the Cejudo case everyone was just pissed at the ref.
Except for the multiple threads calling Tom a quitter, bitch, pussy etc from all the badass posters on here.
 
What will keyboard warriors bitch about then?
 
usernamee said:
Best one is when they go, and they always do:

"Hey, take your time alright you got five minutes"

*5 seconds passes*

"U ready to go? Alright take your time"

*5 more seconds*

"U alright? Ready to go?"
angry.gif
 
usernamee said:
Best one is when they go, and they always do:

"Hey, take your time alright you got five minutes"

*5 seconds passes*

"U ready to go? Alright take your time"

*5 more seconds*

"U alright? Ready to go?"
but when they get kicked in the dick the ref takes a smoke break and disappears.
 
SamuraiBro said:
Except for the multiple threads calling Tom a quitter, bitch, pussy etc from all the badass posters on here.
People complaining about Tom = People need to stop blaming the fighters that get fouled!

Not really

This is one case. This is a non-issue.

There isn't a problem with fighters who get fouled get blamed. It's not a problem.

The thread title would've been accurate if it said "People need to stop blaming TOM"
 
usernamee said:
People complaining about Tom = People need to stop blaming the fighters that get fouled!

Not really

This is one case. This is a non-issue.

There isn't a problem with fighters who get fouled get blamed. It's not a problem.

The thread title would've been accurate if it said "People need to stop blaming TOM"
Okay but you said, never been an issue. I literally just named an example that happened recently. Majority of this board blamed Tom.

I get what you’re trying to say though.

I agree that Ref’s should do their fucking job and take a point or DQ the fighter that pokes the eye.
 
SamuraiBro said:
Okay but you said, never been an issue. I literally just named an example that happened recently. Majority of this board blamed Tom.

I get what you’re trying to say though.

I agree that Ref’s should do their fucking job and take a point or DQ the fighter that pokes the eye.
The thread is framed as if it's a recurring common problem that fouled fighters get the blame, and it's not. It's very far from that, in fact it's extremely rare that ever happens.
 
usernamee said:
The thread is framed as if it's a recurring common problem that fouled fighters get the blame, and it's not. It's very far from that, in fact it's extremely rare that ever happens.
Let’s wait and see how the board reacts to the next big eye poke. I have a feeling this latest incident might start a bad trend on here.
 
SamuraiBro said:
Let’s wait and see how the board reacts to the next big eye poke. I have a feeling this latest incident might start a bad trend on here.
I doubt it. And your thread is still depicting an inaccurate framing of it.
 
usernamee said:
I doubt it. And your thread is still depicting an inaccurate framing of it.
A while ago I’d agree with you, but recently Sherdog has exposed itself for being full of retards. But hey maybe you’re right.
 
Kaiokenrye24 said:
I remember when Song Yarding fought Henry Cejudo and poked him in the eyes 3 times and got a technical decision anyways which is complete BS as Cejudo was starting to come on strong.

Everyone should be blaming Gane for the fighting ending early and even a 1st time eye poke should be possible grounds for a point deduction. Fighters like Game and Chandler should not get away with repeated fouls
This should be obvious...
 
