We need to build more data centers ASAP

So next decades will be about fix past decades bullshit, i'm all for it
 
F1980 said:
Just anyone can make anything in the very near future. Full length movies of any and all actors you want. You can change endings, certain scenes or change the movie entirely.

Click to expand...

This type of shit sums up what I don't get about AI and people loving the idea of it.

If anyone can create everything, then there's no point in anything. Nothing would be special, nothing would be unique.

Why would any movie studio come out with a movie, just for people to change the actors and plot and entire movie into whatever they wanted? No one could talk about it, no one would have a shared experience to converse about movies.

"Hey man did you see the new Men in Black 6?"

"Yeah totally except mine was Big Tit Latins in Black 6 and Tommy lee Jones was a goth stripper and he went on a rampage killing people and fucking aliens"
 
italiamusica said:
This type of shit sums up what I don't get about AI and people loving the idea of it.

If anyone can create everything, then there's no point in anything. Nothing would be special, nothing would be unique.

Why would any movie studio come out with a movie, just for people to change the actors and plot and entire movie into whatever they wanted? No one could talk about it, no one would have a shared experience to converse about movies.

"Hey man did you see the new Men in Black 6?"

"Yeah totally except mine was Big Tit Latins in Black 6 and Tommy lee Jones was a goth stripper and he went on a rampage killing people and fucking aliens"
Click to expand...

AI is erasing humanity at this point, and i'm against it. nothing will be real, no originality, and everything will be meaningless.

while some of this AI stuff can be really cool, on some level it's pretty insulting and dangerous and everyone should pushback against its widespread use.

AI will never have a soul, can never truly replace the human spirit, and we should do our best to keep humanity from being absorbed by it.
 
Pittie Petey said:
Hopefully they fix the ending of Shawshank Redemption
Click to expand...
What is your beef with the ending of Shawshank, ole Pete? Did you want Andy to stay in the clink, working for the warden and fighting off a new batch of The Sisters?
Did you want Red to go the way of Brooks?
 
Speedy1 said:
What is your beef with the ending of Shawshank, ole Pete? Did you want Andy to stay in the clink, working for the warden and fighting off a new batch of The Sisters?
Did you want Red to go the way of Brooks?
Click to expand...

I dont care for the syrupy sweet little pretty pink bow ending that they tacked on there at the beach, end the movie with Red on the bus, staring out the window and wondering what the future holds, wondering if he'll ever see his friend again as it fades to black and you got yourself a much more impactful moment and more powerful film overall as people walk outta the theaters discussing it and wondering themselves


It coulda been great if they just woulda listened to ole Pete
 
Many agree. I'm invested into an AI data storage company and its sales have rocketed upwards.
 
Damn... I forgot how much of a smoke show Nat Portman is...

cr0i5kB.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,037
Messages
58,477,703
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top