Economy We need a recession, and Trump's trying to trigger it.

This is my theory on what's really happening. I'm not a yuge Trump supporter but I also don't believe he's a moron like other do.

1. The stock market is overvalued. The influx of retail traders has caused an everything bubble. Now every dumbass in the world thinks they need to buy the dip and never sell. This has caused too much market optimism. So we can either try to trigger a smaller market correction now, or wait until the problem is much worse and the bubble pops and causes the worst depression in history.

2. Inflation is stubborn. We printed too much money during COVID and raising interest rates has slowed inflation somewhat but we still need a recession to restore balance to the economy.

3. The trade deficit needs to shrink. Lots of people are arguing that a trade deficit is not a bad thing, but if it gets too big, that's a problem.

So what if Trump's advisors are trying to solve all 3 at once? We need a recession, but if they let it hit us naturally, it will be far worse, and it might come close to the next election and which would hurt the Republicans chances. So it's better for them to try and trigger the recession now, so we can recover before the next election, and they can take credit for the recovery.
 
How does one make inflation smaller? Because if its possible, why hasn't it been done?
 
4 hours ago Donald Trump announced this is a great time to buy stocks this was almost 4 hours before he announced a 90 delay on the tariffs and adjustments on the tariffs in China. Seriously he playing a pump and dump on the US markets. The dow shot up 2,000 points and FOX is acting like this is Donald 4D chest. The guy should be dragged in to Congress and explain his actions. His economic Sec. just admitted "accidentally": he knew before the hearing he is testifying in that this was going down. He did not say a thing when asked about is the administration planning on doing anything about this today. He just lied in front of Congress.

This is a livestream you need to rollback around 20 mins to here this guy admit he knew this was going down even before questioning.

 
Trump doesn't care about the regular people of the US. Just his friends and the 1%. He doesn't give fuck if he destroys the US economy as long as his rich buddies are doing fine. It doesn't matter to him. The guy is egomaniac.
 
Nice photo to show you what Trump prioritizes not the American people living paycheck to paycheck.

488445248_9912165025482288_2702112640402751441_n.jpg
 
Captain Tenneal said:
Just burn it all down at this point
Only someone so ignorant who doesn’t understand how bad things would get, would say something like this.

It is amazing to see the lickspittles defend this and say recessions are good now, and so is crashing the stock market. When a mere 4 months ago those were bad, because it was (D)ifferent then.
 
PEB said:
There was a strategy it was a pump and dump and you're not in the 1 percent.


Bingo.

What happened to “during COVID there was the biggest wealth transfer…”

To now “the huge wealth transfer that is going to happen now is good”
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
Only someone so ignorant who doesn’t understand how bad things would get, would say something like this.
not really. if our government, which brings in 2.5x more tax revenue than the next highest tax collecting country (china), could put that massive pool of money towards taking care of our elderly, fixing the housing crisis, and paying for our healthcare instead of straight up stealing it or wasting it on bombing every country on earth, burning down the stock market wouldn't matter.
 
1. Retail traders are not overvaluing the stock market. About 90% of them end up losing money anyway. Furthermore if the stock market were over valued becuase of some fundamental reason, causing it to crash for an irrelevant stupid reason now wouldn't protect it from crashing further later from the theoretical fundamental problem.

2. Implementing obviously inflationary policy with these tarrifs will just make inflation worse, not restore balance to the economy.

3. Trade deficit just means that we import more than we export. This has been the norm for the US since post WWII and it is due to the US's high demand, high consumption, and strong economy. It is not inherently bad other than the word "deficit" having a negative connotation.
 
trump has unironically done more to strengthen china's economy than any previous president. he has paved the way for china to come in and steal most of our trade partners as well as boost their own manufacturing deals a hundred times over.
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
not really. if our government, which brings in 2.5x more tax revenue than the next highest tax collecting country (china), could put that massive pool of money towards taking care of our elderly, fixing the housing crisis, and paying for our healthcare instead of straight up stealing it or wasting it on bombing every country on earth, burning down the stock market wouldn't matter.
Burn it all down would include a lot more then just the stock market I’d think, but sure if we could do things that half the country is against because of much socialism, yeah it’d be fine. But in reality that would not happen and it would inevitably lead to a lot of pain and suffering.
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
Burn it all down would include a lot more then just the stock market I’d think, but sure if we could do things that half the country is against because of much socialism, yeah it’d be fine. But in reality that would not happen and it would inevitably lead to a lot of pain and suffering.
well yes, pain and suffering would occur without the kind of safety nets the rest of the world has. but if the rest of the world can do it, so can we.
 
RockyLockridge said:
It's not that recessions are good, it's more that they are inevitable and if you can control how and when they happen you can mitigate the damage of it
And you trust Trump to do this?
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
well yes, pain and suffering would occur without the kind of safety nets the rest of the world has. but if the rest of the world can do it, so can we.
But if we didn’t burn it all down we could have a softer landing with less pain and suffering. And of course we can but like stated earlier half the country wanted this and don’t want any form of socialism ( even though most don’t even know what that means) so while America is divided no change like that will happen.

So yeah if “ifs and buts…”
 
