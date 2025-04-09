This is my theory on what's really happening. I'm not a yuge Trump supporter but I also don't believe he's a moron like other do.



1. The stock market is overvalued. The influx of retail traders has caused an everything bubble. Now every dumbass in the world thinks they need to buy the dip and never sell. This has caused too much market optimism. So we can either try to trigger a smaller market correction now, or wait until the problem is much worse and the bubble pops and causes the worst depression in history.



2. Inflation is stubborn. We printed too much money during COVID and raising interest rates has slowed inflation somewhat but we still need a recession to restore balance to the economy.



3. The trade deficit needs to shrink. Lots of people are arguing that a trade deficit is not a bad thing, but if it gets too big, that's a problem.



So what if Trump's advisors are trying to solve all 3 at once? We need a recession, but if they let it hit us naturally, it will be far worse, and it might come close to the next election and which would hurt the Republicans chances. So it's better for them to try and trigger the recession now, so we can recover before the next election, and they can take credit for the recovery.