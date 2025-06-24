We need a random news thread! Justin Gaethje wins a Ferrari

Not sure if this is thread worthy that's why a random news thread would be nice. Anywhoo Justin competed in the 2025 Fanatics games (whatever tf that is lol) and came in second place winning a Ferrari 296 GBT Spider valued at 321K. Wow

https://www.essentiallysports.com/u...win-as-fans-erupt-over-fanatics-games-moment/



Copy-of-ES-WEB-FIs-1200-x-800-px-2025-06-23T130523.409.png


(stock photo)
2023-Ferrari-296-GTS-00002-copy-1024x555.jpg

very sexy indeed
 
Apparently it's some sort of athletic event for celebrities, athletes, and top fans. Tom Brady came in 1st place. <lmao>
 
