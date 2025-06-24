We need a random news thread! Justin Gaethje wins a Ferrari

BEATDOWNS
Not sure if this is thread worthy that's why a random news thread would be nice. Anywhoo Justin competed in the 2025 Fanatics games (whatever tf that is lol) and came in second place winning a Ferrari 296 GBT Spider valued at 321K. Wow
very sexy indeed
