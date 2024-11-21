  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

We need a back up forum just in case..

Let me tell you a little story from back in 2002...

There was this forum called KEEGS which was the main forum I frequented back then. It was a gaming and off topic forum ran by some guy named Larman. It was very active, I've made a lot of friends there over some years. Then some weird stuff started happening. Forum goes down for days at a time. Then one day, the forum stayed down for good. Same thing happened with other forums I went to like RPGFan. People who owned forums who don't post there, they can just pull the plug like nothing.

I had NO way to contact all the friends I had on there. It was there one day, the next it was all gone.

I have this weird feeling about Sherdog lately. If something happens, we'll just never know.

We need a back up forum to go to just in case something happens. Even if it's just something we can post on during server maintenance.

 
I had NO way to contact all the friends I had on there. It was there one day, the next it was all gone.

I have this weird feeling about Sherdog lately. If something happens, we'll just never know.
Agreed, over the weekend when the forum was down but there was an UFC event and also Bitcoin going crazy, and I had nowhere to discuss these

And fuck Reddit. My T level is never gonna be low enough for me to be a Redditor

EtVvB3kXcAUQQYo.jpg
 
