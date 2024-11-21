We need a back up forum just in case..

Bornstarch
Let me tell you a little story from back in 2002...
There was this forum called KEEGS which was the main forum I frequented back then. It was a gaming and off topic forum ran by some guy named Larman. It was very active, I've made a lot of friends there over some years. Then some weird stuff started happening. Forum goes down for days at a time. Then one day, the forum stayed down for good. Same thing happened with other forums I went to like RPGFan. People who owned forums who don't post there, they can just pull the plug like nothing.
I had NO way to contact all the friends I had on there. It was there one day, the next it was all gone.
I have this weird feeling about Sherdog lately. If something happens, we'll just never know.
We need a back up forum to go to just in case something happens. Even if it's just something we can post on during server maintenance.
