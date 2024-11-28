We must support the GOAT in his quest against Conor

VinceArch said:
Zzzzz...
Click to expand...
Once you mature past puberty

You'll be able to walk through the world and exist, look at thread titles, without instantly going to hate.

Until then, you probably need a therapist, and I say that as one in training.
 
AstralPanda said:
Once you mature past puberty

You'll be able to walk through the world and exist, look at thread titles, without instantly going to hate.

Until then, you probably need a therapist, and I say that as one in training.
Click to expand...
Zzzzz...
 
AstralPanda said:
Lack of masculine figures in life goes deep

Yall are like the modern male thots in many ways

For the streets

But the male version, just perpetually hating.
Click to expand...
Have you seen what you named your thread? Is anything intellectual required for a serious discussion on this?
 
VinceArch said:
Have you seen what you named your thread? Is anything intellectual required for a serious discussion on this?
Click to expand...
You out here trying to be real on fun threads

And troll real threads


Powerful
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,359
Messages
56,578,089
Members
175,289
Latest member
MonicaHSE

Share this page

Back
Top