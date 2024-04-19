We must protect BMF At all cost. We don’t want any lames fighting for the bmf title

This is something cool we don’t need to muddy up and ruin with too much hoopla. It needs to only feel like endgame style match ups.

Like we don’t want Any non English speakers fighting for it unless they have like a military back ground or something.

We dont want no RDA types or anything like that.

Basically We only want super fights going forward with bmf.

Max should defend it against Conor next.

Or defeat sugar Sean to keep busy.

Nate at 175 would be cool
 


Ah, you're concerned lameness will infect it? It was born in lameness, molded by it. It won't know something that isn't lame until it's forgotten and we're blinded by Dana's next stupid idea.

The real BMF is PrideFC’s open weight Grand Prix, or the early UFC days with no rules and weight classes.
 
What? People like Jiri or Pereira would fit the term BMF perfectly.
 
Retire it. It was Nate Diaz's idea anyway, not the UFC's.
 
Conor isn't BMF material, he has given up in multiple fights.
 
I don't get it, It should be only fought by people who speak English and you want Conor to fight for it. He, at best, speaks Angrish.
 
