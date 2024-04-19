We must protect BMF At all cost. We don’t want any lames fighting for the bmf title

This is something cool we don’t need to muddy up and ruin with too much hoopla. It needs to only feel like endgame style match ups.



Like we don’t want Any non English speakers fighting for it unless they have like a military back ground or something.



We dont want no RDA types or anything like that.



Basically We only want super fights going forward with bmf.



Max should defend it against Conor next.



Or defeat sugar Sean to keep busy.



Nate at 175 would be cool