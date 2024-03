He knows his place in line is in a “shark’s” row of killers. Any fight he takes at the top he could win/lose in spectacular fashion either way



He can’t keep that type of activity up and he knows it. He rather sit on his hands and keep waiting on the shell of Conor to return



What would be extra funny is if Conor cold-starches his ass after waiting this whole time then ends up getting short-changed on his earning potential