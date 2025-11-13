We may have officially reached the end of the road for WMMA headlining a PPV

Mind Mine

Mind Mine

I have watched sherdoggers trash WMMA for years and I remained silent because there was always a few fights left that could sell. I just don’t see much left that can reasonably headline and draw attention. I wont knock the talent level of the women nor the lack of finishes. This is strictly about the fact it has lost all steam on terms of marketability.
There is only one or two fights left in WMMA that can headline a PPV and sell following Saturday’s event. Nunes would have to return and face the winner of Saturday’s fight in a lower division. Nunes Harrison may keep it alive one more card. Other than that long shot of a fight I cannot feasibly see a WMMA fight headlining a card that fans would approve of. Sad but true the only other option is the prayer that fans want to see Ronda beat up bad enough on a return bout that they tune in. Even so these are retired fighters.

Name any remaining women’s fight that could headline a card? I just don’t see it going well.
 
I don't think this is ths case, at all. I expect the opposite lol... remember, these up coming "ppvs" aren't going to be something you pay for individually.the incentive to have mutliple champs per card decreases.
 
temporarily. there will be another draw eventually. but like another poster pointed out ufc is moving away from single purchase events so it is more likely they will headline with a number of subpar fights one of which could easily be a WMMA fight
 
WaylonMercy5150 said:
temporarily. there will be another draw eventually. but like another poster pointed out ufc is moving away from single purchase events so it is more likely they will headline with a number of subpar fights one of which could easily be a WMMA fight
Name one that would draw under the model we know currently
 
RockyLockridge said:
I don't think this is ths case, at all. I expect the opposite lol... remember, these up coming "ppvs" aren't going to be something you pay for individually.the incentive to have mutliple champs per card decreases.
Name a fight that could draw? I see nothing on the horizon
 
WaylonMercy5150 said:
Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili III, Blanch v Shevchenko
If Zhang loses Saturday it’s a co main at very best. Blanch just isn’t known outside of die hards and not tremendously loved even then. I also feel like the Rose buzz came and went and she needs a powerful performance to get people paying attention again not just a rematch
 
Val has never headlined a PPV card, always co main.
 
Sticko said:
The current model is ending in December so what would be the point?
The current model better gauges what the fans would actually desire to see. Personally I agree the new model enables the UFC more freedom to shit shovel. There just isn’t a WMMA fight the UFC can make that could headline a main card and draw not involving Nunes or Ronda currently
 
