We may have officially reached the end of the road for WMMA headlining a PPV

I have watched sherdoggers trash WMMA for years and I remained silent because there was always a few fights left that could sell. I just don’t see much left that can reasonably headline and draw attention. I wont knock the talent level of the women nor the lack of finishes. This is strictly about the fact it has lost all steam on terms of marketability.

There is only one or two fights left in WMMA that can headline a PPV and sell following Saturday’s event. Nunes would have to return and face the winner of Saturday’s fight in a lower division. Nunes Harrison may keep it alive one more card. Other than that long shot of a fight I cannot feasibly see a WMMA fight headlining a card that fans would approve of. Sad but true the only other option is the prayer that fans want to see Ronda beat up bad enough on a return bout that they tune in. Even so these are retired fighters.



Name any remaining women’s fight that could headline a card? I just don’t see it going well.