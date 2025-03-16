We Lost all the Archived Threads???

DougieJones
You're The Man Now Dog Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2018
- Messages
- 5,884
- Reaction score
- 7,970
View attachment 1086947
WTF?!?!? Am I missing something???
How could this happen???
They're still there. By default it displays threads from the last 3 months. On the filter setting, you have to change "Last updated" to "Any time"
They're still there. By default it displays threads from the last 3 months. On the filter setting, you have to change "Last updated" to "Any time"
View attachment 1086951
If you go to this link, they're all there
Reports about bad ads should include the following:
1. Location/Country
2. Device
3. Browser
4. Company/Product of ad
5. A screenshot if possible
6. Brief description of how the ad is a problem
7. Page/Pages affected8. Date and time of occurrence
Refer to the instructions for your device on how to take screenshots