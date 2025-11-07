We know where Waldo is, but where’s our HW champion of the world?

oski
Best Ref Ever
@purple
Dec 13, 2023
This is getting beyond ridiculous, yes?
Waldo became the people’s champ overnight, but what about our HW champion?
The night of we heard from the doctors both in the ring and then in the hospital that they couldn’t find anything that really concerned them.
3 days later Tommy’s dad was claiming blindness which is certainly horrible if true.
And here we are, a couple weeks out from the charade and Tommy still hasn’t said shit?
The longer he stays silent, the harder it’s gonna be to book the Gane vs Poatan fight to see who fights Jon on the White House lawn. And I’m pretty sure that that scenario is a gigantic win for UFC fans.
HW is finally looking up. Keep it going!
C’mon Tommy… where you at?