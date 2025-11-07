We know where Waldo is, but where’s our HW champion of the world?

fractal said: I wonder if these guys were this anxious when Jon decided to sit on the belt for 18 months Click to expand...

How disingenuous can you be?Picture this scenario:Jones vs DC 1They come out circlingDC starts to touch Jones who fires back.DC cracks Jones, busts his nose 'bout 4 minutes ledt in the first...and 15 seconds later gets pokedthe ref immediately comes to him only to hear "I can't see."Jones goes on to say this several more times, even to the Dr. that said the fight could continue.As the 5 minutes are counting down, he says he can't even open his eyes.He and his corner realize they don't know what happens to the belt if he decides to quit.They ask the ref and find out that he'd keep the belt and Jones then decides to quit.Cut to the decision and the post fight explanation and Jones sees the monitor showing the eye poke and says LOOK LOOK LOOK (lmao)...After the fight, the hospital Dr. says it's fine.Jones' dad runs damage control 3 days later claiming blindness.2 weeks later Jones is still silent and not a receipt has been produced.You know that all the little weirdos who just troll would be having a field day right here on this board with Jones.