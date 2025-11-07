  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

We know where Waldo is, but where’s our HW champion of the world?

wheres tommy.png

This is getting beyond ridiculous, yes?

Waldo became the people’s champ overnight, but what about our HW champion?

The night of we heard from the doctors both in the ring and then in the hospital that they couldn’t find anything that really concerned them.

3 days later Tommy’s dad was claiming blindness which is certainly horrible if true.

And here we are, a couple weeks out from the charade and Tommy still hasn’t said shit?

1762489594315.png

The longer he stays silent, the harder it’s gonna be to book the Gane vs Poatan fight to see who fights Jon on the White House lawn. And I’m pretty sure that that scenario is a gigantic win for UFC fans.

HW is finally looking up. Keep it going!

tumblr_mjh1h1V5f91s3nhi6o2_250.gifv


C’mon Tommy… where you at?
 
It's probably because they said he's still having issues seeing, so there's no update.
 
I'd like Waldo V Black Beast for a top 5 shot. I still love the Gane vs Poatan fight to see who fights Jon on the White House lawn.

You're not getting paid enough. Go sign in your other accounts and try to do better.

And fix your av...
1762490894932.png

He should be open about it and should in no way hold up the division any more than he has between waiting for an imaginary fight with Jon and this current debacle.

You can't even count. Sherdogger confirmed, lol.
 
You're right, it's probably your 30th thread.
 
He is obviously out looking for Waldo. Nobody told him that the TS has found him. Of course it will take Tom longer to find Waldo since he was gouged in both of his eyes.
 
How disingenuous can you be?

Picture this scenario:
Jones vs DC 1
They come out circling
DC starts to touch Jones who fires back.
DC cracks Jones, busts his nose 'bout 4 minutes ledt in the first...
and 15 seconds later gets poked
the ref immediately comes to him only to hear "I can't see."
Jones goes on to say this several more times, even to the Dr. that said the fight could continue.
As the 5 minutes are counting down, he says he can't even open his eyes.
He and his corner realize they don't know what happens to the belt if he decides to quit.
They ask the ref and find out that he'd keep the belt and Jones then decides to quit.
Cut to the decision and the post fight explanation and Jones sees the monitor showing the eye poke and says LOOK LOOK LOOK (lmao)...
After the fight, the hospital Dr. says it's fine.
Jones' dad runs damage control 3 days later claiming blindness.
2 weeks later Jones is still silent and not a receipt has been produced.

You know that all the little weirdos who just troll would be having a field day right here on this board with Jones.

1762502413614.png
 
I'm thinking the mods won't tolerate too much more of this repetition. they didn't with @Luffy thank fuck.

I mean wtf is this tripe anyway? was it supposed to be funny??
 
Another few threads by you should do the trick finding him! 🤣🤣🤣
 
