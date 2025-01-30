  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

We have all these exciting UFC champs and then Merab Yawnashilli….

Dricus with a 90% finish rate, Pantoja choking fools out, soon to be champ Shavkat finishing everybody and then cardio-decision machine, spam takedowns and do no damage Merab.


Hey but Rogan says this guy is once ever so we should all be pumped to watch this display of cardio, failed takedown attempts en route to a decision.

“It’s about damage” -DW
 
"Soon to be champ Shavkat" isn't finishing everybody and almost got finished by Ian Garry. Belal is going to make him eat his jock.
 
What’s the obsession with everyone wanting To watch shows full of 15 second KO’s?
 
Pantoja has only finished one guy in title fights, who was making his UFC debut...wouldnt put him in the exciting category, but i guess its still better than Merab D.
 
