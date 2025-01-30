We have all these exciting UFC champs and then Merab Yawnashilli….

DiazSlap
Dricus with a 90% finish rate, Pantoja choking fools out, soon to be champ Shavkat finishing everybody and then cardio-decision machine, spam takedowns and do no damage Merab.
Hey but Rogan says this guy is once ever so we should all be pumped to watch this display of cardio, failed takedown attempts en route to a decision.
“It’s about damage” -DW
