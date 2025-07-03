We hated him, but boy did he pack arenas and got us excited for fights

Yes, he was really something. For awhile he was a lot of fun to watch.

It was somewhere between throwing a dolly at a bus and throwing a lady off a yacht where he lost me
 
I would totally watch him again, and if he was local, I would attend
 
Fame and money don't change you; they just reveal who you really are.
 
I was at UFC 189 live. Vegas was overrun by the Irish that weekend. It was a crazy event.
He lost me when he didn't defend. The two Diaz fights were really not that good. At that point it was only money (good for him) and nothing about the sport. The UFC FW title and then the LW title were both derailed for his circus. The UFC made him a superstar and he raised the sale price for Dana and the Fertitta Bros. They all made more money then they will ever be able to spend but its been a slow down hill progression ever since for the sport.
 
And like a used condom, now he deserves to be flushed down the toilet.
 
