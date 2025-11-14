WE GOTTA KNOW

Qays Stetkevich said:
I'd ask Nobuhiko Takada why he accepted a real fight against Igor Vovchanchyn when he'd clearly been involved in so many more, safer fixed fights against safer opponents. Boggles the mind.

I'd also Aljamain about his opinion about the Ney York mayoral elections.
Click to expand...
I mean Aljamain is quite clear about his opinion on that lol
 
HHJ said:
Yakuza made him do it.
Click to expand...

lol, like instead of getting his knees baseball batted or his wife ransomed . . . you gotta fight Vovchanchyn in an MMA fight, and only your corner (read: we) get to decide when to throw in the towel. . . . just like we did with Enson Inoue.

It's all so clear now!
 
  • Haha
Reactions: HHJ
Travis Alexander said:
I’d ask you who you REALLY think the best MMA fighter of all time is. That way you’d have to be honest and tell me that Jon Jones is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. 😈
Click to expand...
tumblr_inline_nu4zkxUblo1rql7h5_400.gifv
 
IDGETKTFO said:
How many UFC fights were fixed since 2001 - present
Click to expand...
Yeah but who the fuck knows all that???

You got to ask a PERSON

not just some random fact no one knows.
 
Excellent premise for a thread, there are some class ones in here already! Nice one for the giggles people.

I thought I didn’t have one but it’s just come to me now…

I would ask Igor Zinoviev what kinda work exactly he did for Epstein.

Although saying that, if he did answer, myself and Igor would probably be “going on a one way trip to Belize”…
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,699
Messages
58,454,807
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top