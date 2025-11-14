WE GOTTA KNOW

Hmmmask dana who are the gay fighters
I mean Aljamain is quite clear about his opinion on that lolI'd ask Nobuhiko Takada why he accepted a real fight against Igor Vovchanchyn when he'd clearly been involved in so many more, safer fixed fights against safer opponents. Boggles the mind.
I'd also Aljamain about his opinion about the Ney York mayoral elections.
Yakuza made him do it.I'd ask Nobuhiko Takada why he accepted a real fight against Igor Vovchanchyn
I’d ask you who you REALLY think the best MMA fighter of all time is. That way you’d have to be honest and tell me that Jon Jones is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.Dana probably had to cover up some stuff for a guy whose names sounds like Bom Bomes. SO yea mayne your right
Yeah but who the fuck knows all that???How many UFC fights were fixed since 2001 - present
thank youExcellent premise for a thread, there are some class ones in here already! Nice one for the giggles people.
If you had a chance to ask ONE question to someone in the MMA industry, past or present, and they HAVE to tell you the truth, who would ya ask and what would you say?