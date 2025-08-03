  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

We get these amazing fights within an 11-week time period

- DDP vs Khamzat (the two best 185 in the world ---> 185 true king)
- Ankalaev vs Pereira II (the two best 205 in the world ---> 205 true king)
- Jiri vs Rountree (pure violence ---> JUST BLEED GODS)
- Tom vs Gane (we get to see Gane knocked out in under 1 minute ---> bye bye french FIFA player)
- Jailton vs Volkov (we get to see who Tom defends against in 2026 ---> true #1 heavyweight contender)

now we wait for:
- JDM vs Islam in November (MSG)
- Shavkat fight either Belal/Usman/Brady for true #1 contender (potential ISLAM VS SHAVKAT superfight 2026)
- Ilia vs Islam Superfight in 2026
- Tom vs Jones White House - July 4, 2026

then MMA becomes completed in 2026 :)
 
There is definitely fights I'm looking forward to. Chimaev/Dricus is a must see, can't wait.
 
