We finna act like DRod didn't have a better performance against Holland than champ JDM and top 5 Buckley?

DRod almost KOd Holland, outstruck him most fight, mounted him, got a deep sub. Just beat him all around while getting hurt himself it seems he was more tired.

Meanwhile Jack struggled to figure Holland out. He barely scraped by a SD. Buckley got KOd by Holland.

DRod might have climbed his way back to the rankings with this one.
 
D-Rod's only weakness is kicking, he's arguably the best boxer in MMA and he's obviously been working on his ground game because it looked leaps and bounds better tonight. He's one of the few guys on Earth that could probably beat Mike Perry in BKFC.
 
I finna know that JDM would kill d-rod and Holland at the same time.

And Holland looks way worse now than he did against JDM anyway.
 
Finna has been a slang term for YEARS. Over 20 years at this point why are so many surprised by the word and thinking it's something new? Some of you in here obviously aren't familiar with urban slang lol.
 
Leon Spinks did better against Ali than 2 time world HW champion and IBHOF'er George Foreman, sometimes certain styles beat better fighters.

It literally doesn't mean Rodriguez has a prayer against current JDM.
 
