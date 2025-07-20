We finna act like DRod didn't have a better performance against Holland than champ JDM and top 5 Buckley?

ExitLUPin
DRod almost KOd Holland, outstruck him most fight, mounted him, got a deep sub. Just beat him all around while getting hurt himself it seems he was more tired.
Meanwhile Jack struggled to figure Holland out. He barely scraped by a SD. Buckley got KOd by Holland.
DRod might have climbed his way back to the rankings with this one.
