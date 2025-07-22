  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

We finna act like career FW Max didn't move up and dominate half of Khabib's elite wins?

The Dustin rematch Max was still flabby and didn't put on weight properly because he was still FW champ and going back down. Dustin was able to bully him physically in a way he couldn't this time.

Max with time to properly gain muscle and weight

DOMINATED Gaethje who was Khabib's last fight. Max was gonna win 50-44 or 50-43 before one of the most iconic KOs in MMA history.

Then he 49-46d Dustin arguably 50-45 shutout on a guy who just gave Islam a tough fight his last outing. Dropped and had him hurt badly 2 times.

Khabib's elite wins

RDA
Conor
Dustin
Justin

Max after a proper bulk straight up DOMINATED two of them. Just further shows how shallow Khabib's resume is and why he should not be anywhere near GOAT convos. Just left too much on the table with his legacy and resume. Max will be above Khabib on any respectable GOAT list.
 
You mean Max beat Dustin and Justin who were already battleworn and weren't as old when Khabib did beat them?

While what you said is factually true, let's remember that the Gatheje and Dustin that Max recently fought were 4 to 5 years after they fought Khabib, and those two had a lot of miles since then
 
