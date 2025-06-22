Rumored We could be looking at the most dominant HW Champ in the history of the Organisation.

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
11,730
Reaction score
28,794
FE2XGJ7XOZPQLFIHOYQAJ7WC54.jpg


Jones ran like a terrified dog.

2 Ciryl Gane - hasn't fought, but do you honestly think Ciryl can stop Tom's takedowns? I don't.
3 Alexander Volkov - Beat in the 1st round.
4 Sergei Pavlovich - Beat in 69 seconds.
5 Curtis Blaydes - Gone in 60 seconds.
6 Jailton Almeida - Potential threat? If he turns out to be fully legit. He got KOed by Blaydes though. 🤔 If I said I thought he would beat Tom I would be lying.

7 Waldo Cortes Acosta
8 Marcin Tybura
9 Serghei Spivac
10 Derrick Lewis
11 Tai Tuivasa

No disrespect to these gentlemen, but they've shown me nothing that makes me think they could even take Tom the distance. Tybura and Spivac were also both finished in the 1st round.

The Champ is only 32, and with the division being as shallow as it is I see no realistic threats at this time. Unless Gane has improved his grappling tremendously it's an open road ahead of him. Could he defend four times in a row and take the record? If he stays fit, and unless a dark horse comes into the UFC from another org and flies up the ranks - it seems likely. He already has an interim defence which is as good as a full one.

3749064-76271208-2560-1440.jpg


Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Aspinall Era! :cool:
 
Last edited:
Maybe, time will tell.


He can do some special stuff if he stays active, definitely one of the best athletes we've seen at HW. Aspinall vs Gane is LONG overdue.
 
650lb Sumo said:
FE2XGJ7XOZPQLFIHOYQAJ7WC54.jpg


Jones ran like a terrified dog.

2 Ciryl Gane - hasn't fought, but do you honestly think Ciryl can stop Tom's takedowns? I don't.
3 Alexander Volkov - Beat in the 1st round.
4 Sergei Pavlovich - Beat in 69 seconds.
5 Curtis Blaydes - Gone in 60 seconds.
6 Jailton Almeida - Potential threat? If he turns out to be fully legit. He got KOed by Blaydes though. 🤔 If I said I thought he would beat Tom I would be lying.

7 Waldo Cortes Acosta
8 Marcin Tybura
9 Serghei Spivac
10 Derrick Lewis
11 Tai Tuivasa

No disrespect to these gentlemen, but they've shown me nothing that makes me think they could even take Tom the distance. Tybura and Spiva were also both finished in the 1st round.

The Champ is only 32, and with the division being as shallow as it is I see no realistic threats at this time. Unless Gane has improved his grappling tremendously it's an open road ahead of him. Could he defend four times in a row and take the record? If he stays fit, and unless a dark horse comes into the UFC from another org and flies up the ranks - it seems likely. He already has an interim defence which is as good as a full one.

3749064-76271208-2560-1440.jpg


Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Aspinall Era! :cool:
Click to expand...


1152248230.0.jpg
 
This video says it all. This highlight reel is 70% of Aspinall's entire UFC career. No one else can finish Pavlovich, Volkov and Blaydes like Aspinall did all by one person.

That is how impressive Aspinall is. He will truly be a dominant champion like never seen before at least, in the heavyweight division

 
He is amazing for sure, it seems HWs are cursed.

Cain wqs suppoused to be the next GOAT and look how it ended.
 
650lb Sumo said:
FE2XGJ7XOZPQLFIHOYQAJ7WC54.jpg


Jones ran like a terrified dog.

2 Ciryl Gane - hasn't fought, but do you honestly think Ciryl can stop Tom's takedowns? I don't.
3 Alexander Volkov - Beat in the 1st round.
4 Sergei Pavlovich - Beat in 69 seconds.
5 Curtis Blaydes - Gone in 60 seconds.
6 Jailton Almeida - Potential threat? If he turns out to be fully legit. He got KOed by Blaydes though. 🤔 If I said I thought he would beat Tom I would be lying.

7 Waldo Cortes Acosta
8 Marcin Tybura
9 Serghei Spivac
10 Derrick Lewis
11 Tai Tuivasa

No disrespect to these gentlemen, but they've shown me nothing that makes me think they could even take Tom the distance. Tybura and Spivac were also both finished in the 1st round.

The Champ is only 32, and with the division being as shallow as it is I see no realistic threats at this time. Unless Gane has improved his grappling tremendously it's an open road ahead of him. Could he defend four times in a row and take the record? If he stays fit, and unless a dark horse comes into the UFC from another org and flies up the ranks - it seems likely. He already has an interim defence which is as good as a full one.

3749064-76271208-2560-1440.jpg


Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Aspinall Era! :cool:
Click to expand...
We've been in the Aspinall era for awhile, but now the stink is gone. Aspinall ran Jones out of the sport.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
Just a Quick Update on the Big Fights coming up in the Heavyweight Division
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
nonoob
nonoob

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,251
Messages
57,459,656
Members
175,716
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top