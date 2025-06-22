Jones ran like a terrified dog.2 Ciryl Gane - hasn't fought, but do you honestly think Ciryl can stop Tom's takedowns? I don't.3 Alexander Volkov - Beat in the 1st round.4 Sergei Pavlovich - Beat in 69 seconds.5 Curtis Blaydes - Gone in 60 seconds.6 Jailton Almeida - Potential threat? If he turns out to be fully legit. He got KOed by Blaydes though.If I said I thought he would beat Tom I would be lying.7 Waldo Cortes Acosta8 Marcin Tybura9 Serghei Spivac10 Derrick Lewis11 Tai TuivasaNo disrespect to these gentlemen, but they've shown me nothing that makes me think they could even take Tom the distance. Tybura and Spivac were also both finished in the 1st round.The Champ is only 32, and with the division being as shallow as it is I see no realistic threats at this time. Unless Gane has improved his grappling tremendously it's an open road ahead of him. Could he defend four times in a row and take the record? If he stays fit, and unless a dark horse comes into the UFC from another org and flies up the ranks - it seems likely. He already has an interim defence which is as good as a full one.Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Aspinall Era!