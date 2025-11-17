We can't just ignore that JDM literally looked like he was gonna cry at the start of round 5

Portland8242
BRO WTF WAS THAT LMAO
Where the fuck were you all nitwits shitposting about Aspinall the last 3 weeks? This is 10x worse.
ya his heart and will to fightI bet we hear that he tore something during the fight. His coach Ben vickers will do the reveal on Tuesday. Calling it now.
Bro - listen for a sec - look at Dricus in the Khamzat fight. He was getting dog walked the whole fight yet he still came out every round, trying to rev up the crowd, and legit looking like he was thinking he was still gonna come out and get the W.Well it turns out I was dead wrong, and DDP was absolutely correct about this one winding up like him vs Khamzat.
Just like Dricus, Jack looked entirely clueless and like a deer in the headlights against Maks wrestling.