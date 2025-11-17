We can't just ignore that JDM literally looked like he was gonna cry at the start of round 5

From round 1 to round 5:

no-crying.gif
 
I bet we hear that he tore something during the fight. His coach Ben vickers will do the reveal on Tuesday. Calling it now.
 
Well it turns out I was dead wrong, and DDP was absolutely correct about this one winding up like him vs Khamzat.

Just like Dricus, Jack looked entirely clueless and like a deer in the headlights against Maks wrestling.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Well it turns out I was dead wrong, and DDP was absolutely correct about this one winding up like him vs Khamzat.

Just like Dricus, Jack looked entirely clueless and like a deer in the headlights against Maks wrestling.
Click to expand...
Bro - listen for a sec - look at Dricus in the Khamzat fight. He was getting dog walked the whole fight yet he still came out every round, trying to rev up the crowd, and legit looking like he was thinking he was still gonna come out and get the W.

Jack got the mean mug wiped right off his face and was on the verge of tears.

Kind of embarrassing honestly. Just because there's not a horde of Jones dickriders making 1000 threads about this it doesn't mean it's any less embarassing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,970
Messages
58,473,507
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top