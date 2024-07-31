Nizam al-Mulk
The youth does not have its own music breaking chart records, has less purchasing power, has no brands rampaging trough the market specifically catering to them outside of tiktok that does not speak well for them.
So why should we assume that in a balkanizing culture they will have this large uniting megaphone telling the oldies or people how it is done? What is coll and uncool?
