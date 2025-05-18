Glad to see I’m not the only one watching this year. Baseball and softball are the ultimate “which team shows up today” sports. You just never know whats going to happen. I don’t see Alabama beating Oklahoma this weekend, though I’d love to see it. Both TN and Nebraska look like they could handle them, but one of them is going home this week. I’d sort of like to see Nebraska win it all, just because of all the OK band wagon fans throwing a fit when Bahl left. Liberty looked awful good last week. Not sure how A&M was ranked #1 and Liberty unranked when Liberty had a better record. But they had two really good games.
