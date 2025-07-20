  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media WBO orders Usyk vs Parker

Wbo can do that but Turki decides who Usyk fights next as we saw in the Dubois case when Ibf made him mandatory and Usyk gave up the belt to fight Fury 2 because that's what Turki asked him to
That and he had to rematch Fury because there was a two-way rematch clause in the contract.
 
cool, good fight if it happens.
i think Parker will last the distance and lose by 3-4 rounds
 
If this happens Parker is getting TKOed late, but I want to see new opponents, I hope Fury doesn't get a third match.
 
Cool, hopefully we get it this year. We need to get Usyk in the ring while we still can.
 
Parker deserves his shot but I am more interested in the Kabayel fight.

Either will be good. As long as Usyk doesn't have another fucking rematch.
 
Parker deserves a shot at Usyk next. Should be a fun fight
If the recent Parker shows up. If the old no fire Parker turns up it's gonna suck. Still think Parker could take a few more chances going for knockouts in his fights. But he's been doing better recently, so here's hoping he's super fit and rises to the occasion and it's a heavyweight boxing skill event for the ages.
 
I hope Usyk just retires. What more does the man have to prove? He is the greatest heavyweight (and arguably fighter) of this era. While he looked sensational in his last fight, time waits on no man. Let him ride off into the sunset and enjoy time with his family.
 
I hope Usyk just retires. What more does the man have to prove? He is the greatest heavyweight (and arguably fighter) of this era. While he looked sensational in his last fight, time waits on no man. Let him ride off into the sunset and enjoy time with his family.
The only boxer who has nothing to prove is the consensus #1 pound-for-pound greatest boxer of all time. Everybody else has something to prove.
 
Wbo can do that but Turki decides who Usyk fights next as we saw in the Dubois case when Ibf made him mandatory and Usyk gave up the belt to fight Fury 2 because that's what Turki asked him to
Fury II wasn't cos Turki.
Before Fury I fight Fury team managed to get mandatory rematch clause in fight contract.
Large and long list with clauses. So If Usyk didn't had agreed to fight Fury II, he might had been sued and demanded xxxxxx compenstations etc.
The same reasons why AJ II fight had happened : rematch clause in AJ I fight contract
 
Usyk can fight till he's 40+ if he feels like it, I think to a degree fans have messed up boxing for themselves by being obsessed with undefeated records, plenty of ATG have a loss or two, unless a fighter was showing severe damage or slowed reflexes, I'm not going to get bothered by a fighter risking a loss, its his/her career and paydays have to gathered when they are there. This Turki era of payments won't last forever and Usyk is still in excellent form.
 
If Usyk plans to retire real soon, then this fight is another fight for the legacy. Don't take unnecessary rematches, or publicity fights against people who haven't earned it. Parker has earned it, and I'll be stoked to see it.
 
Joe or kabayal need to be next for Usyk. Tbh im not that interested in this fight, the things that Parker does well, Usyk does better. I think it will be a one sided UD or even Kate tko. Kabayal on the other hand has a great gas tank, throws a lot of punches and his body work is as good as anyone in the division. I think he can cause usyk some problems
 
The only boxer who has nothing to prove is the consensus #1 pound-for-pound greatest boxer of all time. Everybody else has something to prove.
Do we have consensus on who that is?

Usyk would forever be chasing an imaginary ghost.
 
