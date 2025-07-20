That and he had to rematch Fury because there was a two-way rematch clause in the contract.Wbo can do that but Turki decides who Usyk fights next as we saw in the Dubois case when Ibf made him mandatory and Usyk gave up the belt to fight Fury 2 because that's what Turki asked him to
If the recent Parker shows up. If the old no fire Parker turns up it's gonna suck. Still think Parker could take a few more chances going for knockouts in his fights. But he's been doing better recently, so here's hoping he's super fit and rises to the occasion and it's a heavyweight boxing skill event for the ages.Parker deserves a shot at Usyk next. Should be a fun fight
The only boxer who has nothing to prove is the consensus #1 pound-for-pound greatest boxer of all time. Everybody else has something to prove.I hope Usyk just retires. What more does the man have to prove? He is the greatest heavyweight (and arguably fighter) of this era. While he looked sensational in his last fight, time waits on no man. Let him ride off into the sunset and enjoy time with his family.
Do we have consensus on who that is?