Ways Jon could have ducked Tom more gracefully that didn't damage his legacy?

He should have just said the Stipe fight was his last fight and not even entertained fighting after.

He played it all wrong. He got greedy and thought Pereira might happen before he lost to Ank. The whole MMA world saw it.

He looks too afraid to lose on the way out with all his dirty cheating and gifted decisions it just leaves a sour taste about him damaging his legacy.

He did it to himself.

crying-jonjones.gif


tumblr_mtl1caYjNE1rge74zo1_500.jpg
 
How come?
 
He said he wanted to fight Pereria while he was ducking Tom, but then Alex lost.


www.thescore.com

Jon Jones would entertain fight against Pereira after UFC 309

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones would be open to fighting light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. "If there were to be a fight with a guy who's still on our UFC roster who would not only be financially worth it but legacy worth it, it would be Alex Pereira," Jones said in an interview with...
www.thescore.com www.thescore.com
 
Don't "kind of" do it LOL. Just retire! File the ppw, have your big send-off.

I know, I know. Not the Jon Jones way. Everything has to be a convoluted dumpster fire haha.
 
Retire after the injury, retire on the octagon after Stipe would had been half ok, at least retiring isnt ducking.
 
crying-jonjones.gif


tumblr_mtl1caYjNE1rge74zo1_500.jpg
He could've joined Cain Velasquez in shooting the wrong guy. Being in prison is a legitimate excuse to not fight Tom Aspinall
 
Not fighting a gatekeeper doesn't hurt his legacy at all
 
crying-jonjones.gif


tumblr_mtl1caYjNE1rge74zo1_500.jpg
damage his legacy?
like gsp fighting past prime 1 eyed bisping
and was so cowardly scared he gave up the belt right away

jones could easily gave up the belt
but theres a difference
you pay jones money
hell fight anyone

you pay gsp money he wouldnt fight
hes even afraid of usada
gsp coward away
 
Jon has always struggled with the massive gap between who he is and who he wants himself to be, who he really is and how he WANTS to be seen.

He wants to be seen as a Christian.
He is a wife beating, drug abusing criminal sinner

He wants to be the guy the doesn't care what everyone thinks. Badly.

He IS a man who is terrified of facing existence without the supposed automatic respect that goes with being "the champ"


Post fighting life for Jon Jones is gonna be wild.
I think it is fair to assume that MMA is the only thing even slightly tethering Jon to any sort of "good behavior"
 
