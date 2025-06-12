Ways Jon could have ducked Tom more gracefully that didn't damage his legacy?

hbombbisping
He should have just said the Stipe fight was his last fight and not even entertained fighting after.
He played it all wrong. He got greedy and thought Pereira might happen before he lost to Ank. The whole MMA world saw it.
He looks too afraid to lose on the way out with all his dirty cheating and gifted decisions it just leaves a sour taste about him damaging his legacy.
He did it to himself.
