Ways in which technology is still pretty stupid

I needed a bracket mount thing to hang a TV on the wall. So I go to Amazon and order one.

For the next several days, Google floods me with ads for TV mounting brackets.

For all the spying and prying they do, they couldn't see that I already bought one?

Have you experienced tech that should be smarter recently?
 
I have been keeping track of my blood glucose level daily. I have a lance that pricks finger for a blood drop, then a monitor that reads the level in the blood with a strip. If I use a finger on my left hand for the prick, its always a better number than my right hand. You would think it would be the same.
 
I Am Legion said:
I have been keeping track of my blood glucose level daily. I have a lance that pricks finger for a blood drop, then a monitor that reads the level in the blood with a strip. If I use a finger on my left hand for the prick, its always a better number than my right hand. You would think it would be the same.
Your right leg must be shorter than your left
 
It's crazy that technology still can't handle threads over a thousand posts and however many likes @Sonny Qc had.

Perhaps we'll get there when we sort out quantum computing.
 
Great. Now I’m gonna get tv mount ads and blood glucose monitor adds
 
