Ways in which technology is still pretty stupid

Fedorgasm
I needed a bracket mount thing to hang a TV on the wall. So I go to Amazon and order one.
For the next several days, Google floods me with ads for TV mounting brackets.
For all the spying and prying they do, they couldn't see that I already bought one?
Have you experienced tech that should be smarter recently?
