Way too hesitant!

I understand the threat of the TD, but damn Alex!! No jabs until the 5th??? Wtf???
 
Yeah I had it 3-2 but can't complain at Ank getting the decision. Pereira was way too reliant on his low kicks and never let his hands go
 
Nabs said:
I understand the threat of the TD, but damn Alex!! No jabs until the 5th??? Wtf???
I was calling for Jabs from round 3. WTF was he waiting for.

I think believed in his calf kick too much and when it failed he didn't think about his other tools.

I'm surprised Anks leg held up better than vs Jan
Also surprised Ank didn't go for more grappling earlier
 
I think the pressure and the nonchalant manner Ank was walking him down into a striking battle rattled Alex. He didn't know how to respond.
 
Alex looked off all fight and Ank deserves credit. Ank controlled the fight overall and seemed like Alex was not confident at all.
 
He seemed too worried about the takedown, though he should have trusted his TDD since he easily stuffed 12 of 12 attempts.
 
IMO, Alex should have abandoned the kicks mid fight. They were pesky, not doing the damage Rogan would have people believing.

Only way he was getting Ank out of there was a KO
 
BowserJr said:
I was calling for Jabs from round 3. WTF was he waiting for.

I think believed in his calf kick too much and when it failed he didn't think about his other tools.

I'm surprised Anks leg held up better than vs Jan
Also surprised Ank didn't go for more grappling earlier
Ank fought righty mostly vs Jan so Jsn was able to eat his leg up. He's southpaw. Mostly now so Pereria couldn't generate the power
 
