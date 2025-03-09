Way too hesitant!

I understand the threat of the TD, but damn Alex!! No jabs until the 5th??? Wtf???
This...round by round maybe Alex...but Ank won the fightYep, too hesitant. But honestly neither deserved the W, BUT if u had to give someone the W I’m glad it was ank,
Ank walked him down and controlled range the entire fight
Really disappointing fight by Pereira. Just wouldn't throw a freaking punch. Have no idea what he was doing.
Ank fought righty mostly vs Jan so Jsn was able to eat his leg up. He's southpaw. Mostly now so Pereria couldn't generate the powerI was calling for Jabs from round 3. WTF was he waiting for.
I think believed in his calf kick too much and when it failed he didn't think about his other tools.
I'm surprised Anks leg held up better than vs Jan
Also surprised Ank didn't go for more grappling earlier