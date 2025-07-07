Media Watching prime Anderson Silva was such a satisfying experience

HoiceNJuicy said:
Whether you consider him the GOAT or not, at his peak, he was a fuckin' wizard in the cage.



Ares Black said:
Did you see Anderson Silva vs Damian Maia?

It was the exact opposite of a satisfying experience.
I think both views can be valid when it comes to Anderson. He's had some stinkers against Maia and Leites, but throughout the whole fight there's always that anticipation that Anderson could pull off something ridiculous and finish the fight, which is something you don't really expect from other champs like Belal or Merab.

Plus Anderson always made up for those stinkers in his next fights

Forrest KO after the Leites fight
Sonnen 1 after the Maia fight
 
I like when he put force griffin in the matrix.


matrix.gif

Anyone got that gif of Spider with a giant hypodermic shooped in?
 
Despite what people say, Weidman did fight a prime Silva.
 
It was, and it was pretty amazing. Makes you almost feel sorry for younger fans who started watching around the Apex arena era filled with neckbeard type fights.
 
When he was not fucking about, he was a marvel. And even when he was fucking about, it was kinda fun - I mean, even if the Maia thing is probably the worst MMA fight this side of Rose vs. Esparza II (and Anderson should have lost for hiding behind the referee) if we look at it as a real fight, I was entertained by the shenanigans. Air guitar! Pelvic thrusts! I actually rewatch it occasionally.

At least he wasn't couture-leaning on people even at his worst day of tomfoolery.
 
-"Was it a knee in the face ??"
-"Yes it was !"

Prime UFC commentary.
 
from his debut to the the bonnar fight he was, for the most part, magical in the ring. If he had not fucked around in that first Chris fight who knows how his career would have ended. Maybe he'd not have stuck around so long.
 
