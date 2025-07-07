HoiceNJuicy
Whether you consider him the GOAT or not, at his peak, he was a fuckin' wizard in the cage.
Did you see Anderson Silva vs Damian Maia?
It was the exact opposite of a satisfying experience.
You should watch Silva vs Maia and then Anderson Silva vs Thales Leites.
I think both views can be valid when it comes to Anderson. He's had some stinkers against Maia and Leites, but throughout the whole fight there's always that anticipation that Anderson could pull off something ridiculous and finish the fight, which is something you don't really expect from other champs like Belal or Merab.
Yeah, but Anderson vs Leites was FIRE.
Shit, not as satisfying as watching Chris get his career altered by Rockhold.Loved it when Chris sent his eyes into other orbit
Like, a dumpster fire?
Whether you consider him the GOAT or not, at his peak, he was a fuckin' wizard in the cage.