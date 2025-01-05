Watching porculent Panda Express Manager interview Applicant at next table

they do a mobility scooter race and whoever wins gets the position
Mi inna di 4th rd interviews rn fam mi cyaan w8 first was feet pix den shirtless pushup over Zoom affi dat haffi unpeel a banana wif yuh mouf dat one prolly cultural interview so maybe next one finna be technical wish mi luck fam jah bless 🙏☝️

Becoming a mod here is pretty easy, put your time in, don’t be a dick, and eventually you’ll be granted powers
 
I’ve heard just send a simple dick pic and you’re in
Approval within 5 minutes with no credit checks
 
"Karate forum looking for moderators. Preferably fat, vindictive, misanthropic nerds with superiority complexes. Attention to detail and ability to hold grudges is mandatory. Previous online moderation experience is preferred but not required. Please attach a cover letter, picture of your basement room, and manifesto to Evolve Media, LLC, 9595 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212"
 
Assuming you pass the interview stage, you're then put at the controls on a trial basis, and if a thread like this one isn't removed within 5 minutes, you don't get hired.
 

This describes the mod hiring process.
 
