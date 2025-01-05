Watching porculent Panda Express Manager interview Applicant at next table

Mi inna di 4th rd interviews rn fam mi cyaan w8 first was feet pix den shirtless pushup over Zoom affi dat haffi unpeel a banana wif yuh mouf dat one prolly cultural interview so maybe next one finna be technical wish mi luck fam jah bless
"Karate forum looking for moderators. Preferably fat, vindictive, misanthropic nerds with superiority complexes. Attention to detail and ability to hold grudges is mandatory. Previous online moderation experience is preferred but not required. Please attach a cover letter, picture of your basement room, and manifesto to Evolve Media, LLC, 9595 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212"