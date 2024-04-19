Watching live sumo

Tickets are sold at general ticket stores, where you also buy tickets for busses, concerts and etc.



Quite easy and cheap, besides the seats nearby the arena, which were starting at ¥50,000, but come with drinks and food.



Pay attention to the divisions starting hours, to avoid the beginners, even though, when you are a sumo follower, you will be more interested in the up and coming ones(*).



Sumo tournaments are a all day experience, that you can enjoy with friends, while having lunch/snacks and beer.



*Over the years, I had the opportunity to watch some beginners with amazing feel for the sport (in all grappling disciplines), great athleticism, speed, strength, tearing up through the divisions...before life happens.