Watching live sumo

Hey fellas!

Looks like I'll be hitting Japan next Fall (just bought the tickets) and I'll be in Fukuoka for the November basho. Has anyone here ever gone? Are the tickets hard to get? Any tips or stories?

I'm sad I missed Hakuho, but it'll still be a kickass experience.
 
winterbike said:
Hey fellas!

Looks like I'll be hitting Japan next Fall (just bought the tickets) and I'll be in Fukuoka for the November basho. Has anyone here ever gone? Are the tickets hard to get? Any tips or stories?

I'm sad I missed Hakuho, but it'll still be a kickass experience.
I went to a Basho in Tokyo. Tickets are easy to get.

You can buy the tickets at a convenience store at one of the ticket kiosks.

If you can’t figure it out, ask one of the employees, and they’ll help you. Drop a little bit of extra cash and get good seats.

I love Fukuoka. I’ve been there a few times.
 
Tickets are sold at general ticket stores, where you also buy tickets for busses, concerts and etc.

Quite easy and cheap, besides the seats nearby the arena, which were starting at ¥50,000, but come with drinks and food.

Pay attention to the divisions starting hours, to avoid the beginners, even though, when you are a sumo follower, you will be more interested in the up and coming ones(*).

Sumo tournaments are a all day experience, that you can enjoy with friends, while having lunch/snacks and beer.

*Over the years, I had the opportunity to watch some beginners with amazing feel for the sport (in all grappling disciplines), great athleticism, speed, strength, tearing up through the divisions...before life happens.
 
