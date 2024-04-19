Watching live sumo

winterbike
Hey fellas!
Looks like I'll be hitting Japan next Fall (just bought the tickets) and I'll be in Fukuoka for the November basho. Has anyone here ever gone? Are the tickets hard to get? Any tips or stories?
I'm sad I missed Hakuho, but it'll still be a kickass experience.
