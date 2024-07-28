Watching Edwards tonight was painful

Edwards had no sense of urgency until the last 30 secs of the fight. It was very frustrating to watch.

Belal arguably did better on the feet, and the non-stop pressure was the story of the fight.
 
It was basically a rerun of the first Usman fight. He has zero dog. Pathetic.
 
elcj said:
Horrible, horrible performance.

Doesn't deserve a rematch at all. Needs to win a few before he can sniff a title shot again.
He did get illegally slammed on his head in round 2 with no point deduction...
 
Of course he does not deserve a rematch.

You have Shavkat, Garry and JDM ready for a big fight.

Leon should go back to the line. His title reign was shit.
 
Man, he looked like total shit. Fair play to Belal though. He fucking did it. I’m impressed. He earned it all.
 
