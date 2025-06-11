Possum Jenkins said:



This was a trend prior to AI coding tools.There's too many coders coming out of college and not enough entry level positions for them. A lot of jobs are being replaced with workers in India, mainly due to them being relatively cheaper and being able to cover Western night hours during their day time to provide 24 hour on-call coverage without having to make people in the West wake up at 3am to resolve issues.College graduates are also very much a mixed bag, college no longer guarantees much in terms of aptitude. With coding it is pretty easy to determine in an interview who is qualified and who is not, more so than other industries, so relying on the fact that someone has a degree for aptitude is not as necessary.The jobs in tech are mostly senior level positions now. I am a staff engineer at my company and I do many roles, software development, DevSecOps, SRE, data engineering, AI, etc. I get plenty of people reaching out trying to recruit me. It's the entry level positions that there is a huge shortage of. Especially given the pay and benefits are so nice, hiring a junior developer generally costs a lot and firing them costs even more than other jobs.It's really a shame because it was an industry that provided good paying jobs and was pretty easy for anyone with aptitude to get into. It still is one of the best industries to go into in my opinion but the barrier of entry has gotten much higher.