I’m literally still in a Teams call right now—600+ people from my company watching a live demo of Automation Anywhere.
They’re showing how it records user activity on desktops to identify repeatable workflows, so bots can take over those tasks. It’s impressive tech. But as I sit here, I can’t help but think:
Are we watching the blueprint for automating our own jobs?
What’s surprising is that no one has raised this question. Out of hundreds of people, no one has asked, “When do you plan to replace most of us?” lol
Instead, everyone’s asking things like “How do I build a bot?” or “Can it work with Excel?”
The messaging is all about “productivity,” “removing manual work,” and “freeing us up for more value-added tasks.” But in the age of AI, automation, and layoffs… we’ve heard that story before.
I’m genuinely curious:
- Have you seen similar automation rollouts in your company?
- Do you think we’re being empowered… or quietly replaced?
- And why do so few people speak up when these transformations are happening right in front of them?