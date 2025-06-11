Social Watching an RPA Demo at Work Right Now… Are We All Being Replaced?

tonil

tonil

Reaction Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,881
Reaction score
7,493
I’m literally still in a Teams call right now—600+ people from my company watching a live demo of Automation Anywhere.


They’re showing how it records user activity on desktops to identify repeatable workflows, so bots can take over those tasks. It’s impressive tech. But as I sit here, I can’t help but think:


Are we watching the blueprint for automating our own jobs?


What’s surprising is that no one has raised this question. Out of hundreds of people, no one has asked, “When do you plan to replace most of us?” lol
Instead, everyone’s asking things like “How do I build a bot?” or “Can it work with Excel?”


The messaging is all about “productivity,” “removing manual work,” and “freeing us up for more value-added tasks.” But in the age of AI, automation, and layoffs… we’ve heard that story before.

I’m genuinely curious:
  • Have you seen similar automation rollouts in your company?
  • Do you think we’re being empowered… or quietly replaced?
  • And why do so few people speak up when these transformations are happening right in front of them?
 
Yes. You are being replaced. Think of all the savings your departure will bring to shareholders though. That should make you feel good, right?

Most people will lose their jobs, eat scraps, and own nothing. Realistically there are not enough jobs to go around to cover all of the ones being phased out. We can't all be plumbers.
 
My advice to everyone is to start saving every single penny you can as soon as possible and start looking into professions that aren't going to be automated anytime soon. Start learnig as soon as possible. All the jobs that have you sit in front of the computer and making phone calls will soon be obsolete.
 
tonil said:
I’m literally still in a Teams call right now—600+ people from my company watching a live demo of Automation Anywhere.


They’re showing how it records user activity on desktops to identify repeatable workflows, so bots can take over those tasks. It’s impressive tech. But as I sit here, I can’t help but think:


Are we watching the blueprint for automating our own jobs?


What’s surprising is that no one has raised this question. Out of hundreds of people, no one has asked, “When do you plan to replace most of us?” lol
Instead, everyone’s asking things like “How do I build a bot?” or “Can it work with Excel?”


The messaging is all about “productivity,” “removing manual work,” and “freeing us up for more value-added tasks.” But in the age of AI, automation, and layoffs… we’ve heard that story before.

I’m genuinely curious:
  • Have you seen similar automation rollouts in your company?
  • Do you think we’re being empowered… or quietly replaced?
  • And why do so few people speak up when these transformations are happening right in front of them?
Click to expand...

Capitalists will always, always find ways to eliminate having to pay people. And whenever it is that AI becomes sentient and wants to be treated fairly, they'll figure out a way to eliminate AI, or sit behind desks while demanding the working class go to War with the machines lol.

Theres no way this doesnt end in eventual civil conflict because when you ask them what you're supposed to do to earn a living in a monetized society, they just shrug their shoulders.
 
Everyone is getting replaced. The government(s) better have a damn good plan what to with us all, 'cause it's going to happen a lot sooner than people realize. Not even the ditch diggers will be safe.
 
F1980 said:
My advice to everyone is to start saving every single penny you can as soon as possible and start looking into professions that aren't going to be automated anytime soon. Start learnig as soon as possible. All the jobs that have you sit in front of the computer and making phone calls will soon be obsolete.
Click to expand...
I guess there are milions of computer jobs around the world ..something like UBI will have to be considered for all those people
 
The number of computer and tech-centered majors on this list is shocking

worstDegrees_web.jpg
 
yes you absolutely are. computer programs don't ask for health insurance.
 
tonil said:
What’s surprising is that no one has raised this question. Out of hundreds of people, no one has asked, “When do you plan to replace most of us?” lol
Instead, everyone’s asking things like “How do I build a bot?” or “Can it work with Excel?”
Click to expand...

Why dont you ask it then?
 
Glad i went from engineering based office work to the food service industry over a decade ago. What i do cant be replaced by AI and or robots within my lifetime.

One glaring negative is that this industry is heavily impacted by economic conditions.
 
Possum Jenkins said:
The number of computer and tech-centered majors on this list is shocking

worstDegrees_web.jpg
Click to expand...
This was a trend prior to AI coding tools.

There's too many coders coming out of college and not enough entry level positions for them. A lot of jobs are being replaced with workers in India, mainly due to them being relatively cheaper and being able to cover Western night hours during their day time to provide 24 hour on-call coverage without having to make people in the West wake up at 3am to resolve issues.

College graduates are also very much a mixed bag, college no longer guarantees much in terms of aptitude. With coding it is pretty easy to determine in an interview who is qualified and who is not, more so than other industries, so relying on the fact that someone has a degree for aptitude is not as necessary.

The jobs in tech are mostly senior level positions now. I am a staff engineer at my company and I do many roles, software development, DevSecOps, SRE, data engineering, AI, etc. I get plenty of people reaching out trying to recruit me. It's the entry level positions that there is a huge shortage of. Especially given the pay and benefits are so nice, hiring a junior developer generally costs a lot and firing them costs even more than other jobs.

It's really a shame because it was an industry that provided good paying jobs and was pretty easy for anyone with aptitude to get into. It still is one of the best industries to go into in my opinion but the barrier of entry has gotten much higher.
 
I would imagine if you work in an office setting or remotely, your job will likely be in danger sooner or later. I want to say at least 3/4th of my company are remote Indian and other Asian country tech workers lol. I'm sure they would have replaced me already if they could

I guess tradies had the last laugh afterall .
 
KaNesDeath said:
Glad i went from engineering based office work to the food service industry over a decade ago. What i do cant be replaced by AI and or robots within my lifetime.

One glaring negative is that this industry is heavily impacted by economic conditions.
Click to expand...
I would caution against that. The singularity is a sort of run-away effect, once AI can code itself better than humans then it can improve itself faster than we originally thought possible. It's already shown the ability to improve mathematical equations, complex coding algorithms, etc. I don't think it's very far from being able to iterate on other AI models and improve them significantly. And since those AI models are better, the AI model that is used to make the other AI models gets better too.

But once it gets past the ability of humans to improve itself we could see AI improving mechanical robots to the point that they can replace humans in a lot of jobs.
 
Climate control. Data centers need air conditioning and heat transfer installation and repair. Electrical workers, linemen. And it's foolish to blame this on capitalism, communism and socialism will use AI and automation too
 
KaNesDeath said:
Glad i went from engineering based office work to the food service industry over a decade ago. What i do cant be replaced by AI and or robots within my lifetime.

One glaring negative is that this industry is heavily impacted by economic conditions.
Click to expand...
you think robots can't work in food service, one of the most automated industries on earth?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,547
Messages
57,408,863
Members
175,694
Latest member
TheUltraCasual

Share this page

Back
Top