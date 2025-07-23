Watch this video and tell me Dana White actually wants to be there

Can you blame him?
He pimped the sport and sold it to investors, they've commodified it so many times over that it's lost much of its personality in the aim to make it sanitized and presentable, with betting promos on endless loop.
He accomplished everything he wanted to and more, but it's ruined any genuine passion he once had a long time ago
Can you blame him?
He pimped the sport and sold it to investors, they've commodified it so many times over that it's lost much of its personality in the aim to make it sanitized and presentable, with betting promos on endless loop.
He accomplished everything he wanted to and more, but it's ruined any genuine passion he once had a long time ago
I've seen more genuine enthusiasm from a substitute teacher taking attendance than we get here from Dana announcing the upcoming PPV headliners / title fights.
Do you really believe he ever had any real passion for the sport beyond making money? His original career goal was to be a boxing promoter, when that didn't work out he turned to MMA and found the right investors in the Fertitas.
I don't think the guy who on his own created Powerslap, has a deep affection for actual martial arts.
Yeah I don't even think that's up for debate?Do you really believe he ever had any real passion for the sport beyond making money?
He was giddy when he announced Power Slap 15 on Friday.
I've seen more genuine enthusiasm from a substitute teacher taking attendance than we get here from Dana announcing the upcoming PPV headliners / title fights.