  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Watch this video and tell me Dana White actually wants to be there

jeff7b9

jeff7b9

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2013
Messages
30,181
Reaction score
55,120


I've seen more genuine enthusiasm from a substitute teacher taking attendance than we get here from Dana announcing the upcoming PPV headliners / title fights.
 
This is Dana in his real happy place

Dana-White-Canelo-Alvarez-Terence-Crawford.jpg
 
Can you blame him?

He pimped the sport and sold it to investors, they've commodified it so many times over that it's lost much of its personality in the aim to make it sanitized and presentable, with betting promos on endless loop.

He accomplished everything he wanted to and more, but it's ruined any genuine passion he once had a long time ago
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Can you blame him?

He pimped the sport and sold it to investors, they've commodified it so many times over that it's lost much of its personality in the aim to make it sanitized and presentable, with betting promos on endless loop.

He accomplished everything he wanted to and more, but it's ruined any genuine passion he once had a long time ago
Click to expand...

Do you really believe he ever had any real passion for the sport beyond making money? His original career goal was to be a boxing promoter, when that didn't work out he turned to MMA and found the right investors in the Fertitas.

I don't think the guy who on his own created Powerslap, has a deep affection for actual martial arts.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Can you blame him?

He pimped the sport and sold it to investors, they've commodified it so many times over that it's lost much of its personality in the aim to make it sanitized and presentable, with betting promos on endless loop.

He accomplished everything he wanted to and more, but it's ruined any genuine passion he once had a long time ago
Click to expand...

Hey Dana White Shield.. I mean bot
Go watch some Power Slap Championsip
 
jeff7b9 said:


I've seen more genuine enthusiasm from a substitute teacher taking attendance than we get here from Dana announcing the upcoming PPV headliners / title fights.
Click to expand...

Can't expect a person to be enthusiastic 100% of the time, especially after doing the same thing for 25 years+. He also sounds like he has a cold.
 
Söze Aldo said:
Do you really believe he ever had any real passion for the sport beyond making money? His original career goal was to be a boxing promoter, when that didn't work out he turned to MMA and found the right investors in the Fertitas.

I don't think the guy who on his own created Powerslap, has a deep affection for actual martial arts.
Click to expand...

I think he did at first, but it was waning in the Ronda/Conor era and then died after the sale
 
Last edited:
Bring up Power-Slap and watch him turn like a kid on Xmas morning getting his favorite toy
 
Söze Aldo said:
Do you really believe he ever had any real passion for the sport beyond making money?
Click to expand...
Yeah I don't even think that's up for debate?
He clearly cared obsessively at one point, and he definitely doesn't now.

Us fans have the exact same dynamic as Dana does, we bash everything and everyone involved in it every day on here but keep tuning in and posting about it.

I agree he's past his sell by date, but for all his faults he's nothing like the PFL dweeb or the affliction shirt guy
 
jeff7b9 said:


I've seen more genuine enthusiasm from a substitute teacher taking attendance than we get here from Dana announcing the upcoming PPV headliners / title fights.
Click to expand...

Dana just needs to be oiled up.
 
I don't expect them to re-sign Dana when he fights out the rest of his contract. 1/1/26 is the new broadcasting deal and the end of the UFC run for Dana and Joe Rogan. He is just phoning it in now and can't wait to spend more time promoting boxing with Turki, gambling, going to rodeos, etc.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,402
Messages
57,598,977
Members
175,761
Latest member
the aspinall files

Share this page

Back
Top