Watch the UFC book Leon vs MVP in UK before they book Leon vs Belal

What are the chances of seeing the UFC book MVP vs Leon before they book Belal vs Leon? I mean at this point it wouldn't surprise me lol.
On a more serious note, Dana is salivating right now. Leon vs MVP would be a huge fight for the UK market and if you put Aspinall on top of that vs Gane or even the winner of Jones vs Miocic the fans would go nuts.
