Watch the UFC book Leon vs MVP in UK before they book Leon vs Belal

lerobshow

lerobshow

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 14, 2023
Messages
59
Reaction score
86
What are the chances of seeing the UFC book MVP vs Leon before they book Belal vs Leon? I mean at this point it wouldn't surprise me lol.

On a more serious note, Dana is salivating right now. Leon vs MVP would be a huge fight for the UK market and if you put Aspinall on top of that vs Gane or even the winner of Jones vs Miocic the fans would go nuts.
 
Poor "that guy" can't remember his name, he's going to get screwed over again for sure.
 
I mean it's no different than giving Chandler off a title shot for beating Dan Hooker
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MetaIIica
UFC 300 would be perfect with Leon vs Belal added
2
Replies
38
Views
680
IsNormal
IsNormal
JoeRowe
UFC 300, in the UK?
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
SharpasaRazor
SharpasaRazor
JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-306
Replies
8
Views
315
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
killakillakilla
So who were the 3 opponents that were offered to Leon? And why is he not fighting on 300?
2 3
Replies
57
Views
1K
GSPenn1991
G
JoeRowe
Should the UFC move O'Malley/Chito 2 to 300?
Replies
13
Views
603
Domitian
Domitian

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,542
Messages
55,223,331
Members
174,688
Latest member
PedalLlama

Share this page

Back
Top