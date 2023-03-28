Watch check

T

tomjones

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 29, 2013
Messages
2,702
Reaction score
3,328
Do you wear a watch and if so what is the make?

I have watches but rarely wear one unless I'm socialising and it's more or less a fashion statement.
 
got a few, my fav
was a gift from my homie (around 225$)
07d61706-4e5e-408f-9d47-f34f767ba59f.da7e4ec97077f0e75e90866169530b30.jpeg
 
Nixon Gang Checking in. I like their style of watches and they arent too expensive if they get damaged. This is what I currently rock. I also am not a flashy person and enjoy the more subtle styling
nixon-the-district-watch-.jpg
 
images.jpeg


What I'm actually currently wearing.

About 20 pounds/ 25 dollars.

Only wear that to work , have nicer watches that I don't wear.
 
I wear a Fitbit versa 3.

At first I thought smart watches were dumb but it comes in so handy. I can answer calls on it and check texts, and of course it tracks my exercise and sleep.
 
chrisdiaz said:
Nixon Gang Checking in. I like their style of watches and they arent too expensive if they get damaged. This is what I currently rock. I also am not a flashy person and enjoy the more subtle styling
nixon-the-district-watch-.jpg
Click to expand...
It's impossible to tell time on those. It has the little notches used by the ancients instead of nice numbers that human beings use to tell time with.
 
no. Haven't worn one for 10 years or more now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,342
Messages
55,552,466
Members
174,828
Latest member
AkDaddy42018

Share this page

Back
Top