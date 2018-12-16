Was Your Thread Deleted, Moved or Merged? Ask about it here - Vol 4

JayPettryMMA
Danger Zone Aficionado
Staff member
Forum Administrator
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2011
- Messages
- 41,639
- Reaction score
- 22,159
For explanations about why a thread was deleted, moved or merged.
This is not a complaint thread. Flaming of posters and moderators will not be tolerated. Please avoid unnecessary banter and off topic posting, as that makes the thread more difficult to properly monitor.
If you have a complaint, please direct that complaint directly to a forum administrator via PM.
Presently the forum administrators are:
@JayPettryMMA
@Lethal
@Peteyandjia
@Valhoven
Regards,
This is not a complaint thread. Flaming of posters and moderators will not be tolerated. Please avoid unnecessary banter and off topic posting, as that makes the thread more difficult to properly monitor.
If you have a complaint, please direct that complaint directly to a forum administrator via PM.
Presently the forum administrators are:
@JayPettryMMA
@Lethal
@Peteyandjia
@Valhoven
Regards,