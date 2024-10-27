Was yesterday the next Chuck v Rashad moment?

BowserJr

BowserJr

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
8,866
Reaction score
2,743
Certain fighters have God chins and once it goes it goes.

I thought Rob may have met his time when DDP TKOed him but he wasn't actually out cold.

Others we've seen are Wand v CC 2, Chuck v Rashad, Frankie v Ortega, Aldo McGregor

Of all of those I think the most famous is Chuck v Rashad.

Is Max's chin be gone like that?
What says Sherbros?
 
it wasn't an excessively brutal KO, so he might have some chin left

But... Max played himself. If he had retired after the Gaethje fight he would have locked in the most impressive legacy in UFC history.

what a foolish man
 
Could be, Lidell was also older at the time and he was stopped before , it always goes south somewhere tho, Holloway is one of those that absobs a lot of punches, this particular fight i think the stats were on his favor, he isnt sparring (or hard sparring) anymore so that could probably help in the long run.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,777
Messages
56,410,783
Members
175,206
Latest member
thegooplord

Share this page

Back
Top