Was yesterday the next Chuck v Rashad moment?

BowserJr
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2006
- Messages
- 8,866
- Reaction score
- 2,743
Certain fighters have God chins and once it goes it goes.
I thought Rob may have met his time when DDP TKOed him but he wasn't actually out cold.
Others we've seen are Wand v CC 2, Chuck v Rashad, Frankie v Ortega, Aldo McGregor
Of all of those I think the most famous is Chuck v Rashad.
Is Max's chin be gone like that?
What says Sherbros?
I thought Rob may have met his time when DDP TKOed him but he wasn't actually out cold.
Others we've seen are Wand v CC 2, Chuck v Rashad, Frankie v Ortega, Aldo McGregor
Of all of those I think the most famous is Chuck v Rashad.
Is Max's chin be gone like that?
What says Sherbros?