Movies Was watching Whiplash and I had to stop 30 minutes into it.

Whiplash - Rate it

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - One of the worst films.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,443
Reaction score
44,675
So I was watching Whiplash yesterday and about the time he throws the chair at Miles Teller and than starts slapping him. I thought this is bullshit, I would never let anyone do that to me. I would have threw the chair back at him. It was just not realistic for me so I couldn't watch the rest of it.

Anyone else thought it was unrealistic?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Pliny Pete
I Just Had An MRI
4 5 6
Replies
103
Views
3K
Kardashians
Kardashians

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,410
Messages
56,051,551
Members
175,048
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top