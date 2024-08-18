Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,443
- Reaction score
- 44,675
So I was watching Whiplash yesterday and about the time he throws the chair at Miles Teller and than starts slapping him. I thought this is bullshit, I would never let anyone do that to me. I would have threw the chair back at him. It was just not realistic for me so I couldn't watch the rest of it.
Anyone else thought it was unrealistic?
