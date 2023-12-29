Was UFC better 10 years ago?

Streeter said: HW - Cain v Aspinal/Bones. Cain anyway way he wants vs either. Click to expand...

???Jones is not a good matchup for Cain. Sure Cain is more physically powerful but it's pretty much impossible to wear down Jones and he would be sure to exploit Cain's awful knees. Also Jones dominated DC twice who is the closest opponent stylistically to Cain. DC is not that much worse than Cain. With the understanding though that Jones is not the fighter he used to be (we really haven't seen enough of him to know how much he's declined) it's probably a very close fight.Aspinall vs. Cain is a tossup. Either Aspinall can finish Cain early or we see Tom get his cardio tested. Aspinall hits at least as hard as JDS, is faster than JDS, and is a better grappler than JDS. Aspinall absolutely has the tools to beat Cain in either striking or grappling considering that we've never seen Aspinall do anything but be able to finish his opponent anywhere the fight goes.I don't see how you think Cain stomps either Jones or Aspinall.