Was UFC better 10 years ago?

Streeter

Streeter

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Mar 28, 2016
Messages
19,010
Reaction score
10,628
Champ vs Champ

Fly - DJ v Pantoja DJ 50 45s
BW - Barao v Omalley - Good fight
FW - Prime Aldo v current Volk - great fight
LW - Islam v Bendo/Pettis. Islam 50 45s
WW - GSP. V Edward's GSP wins but close.
MW - Weidman/Anderson v Strickland. Weidman but close Anderson 1-2rd ko
LHW - Bones v Alex Bones sub rd 1
HW - Cain v Aspinal/Bones. Cain anyway way he wants vs either.

I got it 5 definitely for 2013 with 2-3 toss ups. 1 definitely for 2023.

Has the UFC gone down this much the last 10 years in talent level or is this not an accurate comparison?
 
Last edited:
BOTTICELLI said:
For the rest of us can you list the match ups. I like the idea of comparing eras tho
Click to expand...
Pants vs Mouse
Suga vs Barao since Cruz was forever-injured
Volk vs Aldo (this should be just off the Zombie win Aldo)
Islam vs Pettis
Edwards vs GSP (technically, he stepped away in Nov 2013)
Upon reflection, MW would be Strickland vs Weidman, not Silva, but I'm still going 2013
Poatan vs Jones, which seems like a pretty easy guess, considering their strengths
Jon vs Cain, which is easy to pick considering how long Jones purposefully avoided it

Wong_Irish said:
2013-2014 McGregor would murder Volk, too much speed, power, and precision.
Click to expand...
Wong coming in with his usual gimmick of ruining every thread he joins
 
Last edited:
Mohawk Banditó said:
Pants vs Mouse
Suga vs Barao since Cruz was foreverinjured
Volk vs Aldo
Islam vs Pettis
Edwards vs GSP (technically, since he stepped away in Nov 2013)
Upon reflection, MW would be Strickland vs Weidman, not Silva, but I'm still going 2013
Poatan vs Jones
Jon vs Cain
Click to expand...
My bad For some reason I thought Anderson was still Champ most that year . Agree still Weidman but a closer fight. Weidman still had a chin then.
 
Streeter said:
My bad For some reason I thought Anderson was still Champ most that year . Agree still Weidman but a closer fight. Weidman still had a chin then.
Click to expand...
People can call double fluke on the Silva fights, but he followed it up with a great fight with Machida and a thorough dismantling of Vitor, and those were really solid wins
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
People can call double fluke on the Silva fights, but he followed it up with a great fight with Machida and a thorough dismantling of Vitor, and those were really
Click to expand...
First Andy fight Anderson looked like he legit just didn't care. 2nd fight was kinda a fluke (not saying Weidman winning was fluke just how he won)
 
Without a doubt. You have to go back to the Condom Depot era to find HW/LHW divisions on this level.
 
Champ vs Champ

DJ vs Pantoja: DJ dominant decision.
Barao vs O'Malley: O'Malley by KO.
Prime Aldo vs current Volk: Close decision for Volk, Volk outworks Aldo in the later rounds.
Islam vs Bendo/Pettis: Islam dominants Pettis. Possibly close decision against Bendo.
GSP vs Edwards: GSP decision.
Weidman/Anderson vs Strickland. Reckon Strickland can out-decision Weidman. Anderson KOs Strickland.
Jones vs Pereira: Jones by sub or decision.
Cain vs Aspinal/Bones. Tossup fight for either.
 
It's mostly a sweep for the 13 guys. Aside from Islam.
 
Streeter said:
HW - Cain v Aspinal/Bones. Cain anyway way he wants vs either.
Click to expand...
???
Jones is not a good matchup for Cain. Sure Cain is more physically powerful but it's pretty much impossible to wear down Jones and he would be sure to exploit Cain's awful knees. Also Jones dominated DC twice who is the closest opponent stylistically to Cain. DC is not that much worse than Cain. With the understanding though that Jones is not the fighter he used to be (we really haven't seen enough of him to know how much he's declined) it's probably a very close fight.

Aspinall vs. Cain is a tossup. Either Aspinall can finish Cain early or we see Tom get his cardio tested. Aspinall hits at least as hard as JDS, is faster than JDS, and is a better grappler than JDS. Aspinall absolutely has the tools to beat Cain in either striking or grappling considering that we've never seen Aspinall do anything but be able to finish his opponent anywhere the fight goes.

I don't see how you think Cain stomps either Jones or Aspinall.
 
The typical nostalgic feeling of the sherdogger. If he is not nostalgic about Pride Fc is about 10 years ago UFC. Or is nostalgic about the past of MMA just because it is in the past. "Ohhh the good old days of steroids, corruption, ridiculous matchups and lunatics assassins...those were the days of our lives.".
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Pants vs Mouse
Suga vs Barao since Cruz was forever-injured
Volk vs Aldo (this should be just off the Zombie win Aldo)
Islam vs Pettis
Edwards vs GSP (technically, he stepped away in Nov 2013)
Upon reflection, MW would be Strickland vs Weidman, not Silva, but I'm still going 2013
Poatan vs Jones, which seems like a pretty easy guess, considering their strengths
Jon vs Cain, which is easy to pick considering how long Jones purposefully avoided it


Wong coming in with his usual gimmick of ruining every thread he joins
Click to expand...
You understand that's like saying Silva avoided Jones, right?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,113
Messages
55,538,637
Members
174,820
Latest member
Víctor Hugo Teco

Share this page

Back
Top