Was UFC better 10 years ago?

Champ vs Champ
Fly - DJ v Pantoja DJ 50 45s
BW - Barao v Omalley - Good fight
FW - Prime Aldo v current Volk - great fight
LW - Islam v Bendo/Pettis. Islam 50 45s
WW - GSP. V Edward's GSP wins but close.
MW - Weidman/Anderson v Strickland. Weidman but close Anderson 1-2rd ko
LHW - Bones v Alex Bones sub rd 1
HW - Cain v Aspinal/Bones. Cain anyway way he wants vs either.
I got it 5 definitely for 2013 with 2-3 toss ups. 1 definitely for 2023.
Has the UFC gone down this much the last 10 years in talent level or is this not an accurate comparison?
