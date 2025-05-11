Was UFC 315 the best Welterweight Title Fight in the past decade?

Great fight last night, guys.
Has there been a UFC WW title fight as good or better than that in the past decade in your opinion?

sddefault.jpg
 
The blood tells the tale. Reuters photo (bottom).

And it's probably the happiest that Belal has made Dana EVER!

 

Lawler/MacDonald was less than decade ago (by a few months).

To answer your question: no.

It did remind me of Colby/Usman, in that people thought it would be boring and ended up pretty exciting.
 
IMO Usman vs. Burns was better than Covington fights. Burns almost murked him. It was an all out war.
First round was surprising but the rest of it was sort of a forgone conclusion from what I remember (haven't seen it since)
 
Lawler-MacDonald is the only other one that really stands out in my memory for the pure violence. For me this one had all the violence, and, I would say, even higher level technique and strategy. No quit in either guy. JDM fighting back to his feet repeatedly was insane. Belal pressing even after getting the breaks beaten off in the last round was wild.

Tooth and claw from both but also such crafty back and forth on the feet and on the ground. They brought the best out of each other last night. Maximum effort everywhere it went for every second of the 25 minutes. No fouls. No breaks in action, no stalling at any point the whole way. I loved it. Put this kind of fight in my veins every day of the week. I feel spoiled sometimes.
 
As it is on topic, I would like to again make a PSA that the first 2 rounds of Lawler vs Rory 2 were complete dogshit and the crowd was even booing.

All MMA fans should be forced to watch those two rounds again because there continues to be some bizarre mass amnesia about it.

Lawler vs Condit is a much better fight taken as a whole.
 
