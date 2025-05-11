Was UFC 315 the best Welterweight Title Fight in the past decade?

Lawler-MacDonald is the only other one that really stands out in my memory for the pure violence. For me this one had all the violence, and, I would say, even higher level technique and strategy. No quit in either guy. JDM fighting back to his feet repeatedly was insane. Belal pressing even after getting the breaks beaten off in the last round was wild.



Tooth and claw from both but also such crafty back and forth on the feet and on the ground. They brought the best out of each other last night. Maximum effort everywhere it went for every second of the 25 minutes. No fouls. No breaks in action, no stalling at any point the whole way. I loved it. Put this kind of fight in my veins every day of the week. I feel spoiled sometimes.