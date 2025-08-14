  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Was this man justified in shooting his wife after finding out she cucked him into raising 3 kids that weren't biological his own?

A woman marries a man and had 3 kids throughout the marriage. The man thought that the 3 kids were biological his own but later found out that they were sired by a relative. After finding this information out, the man goes to his wife's job and confronts her. She sees him coming and runs to a co-worker's car. Sadly for her, that didn't stop the man from shooting her multiple times with his gun. And when she tried to run, while bleeding out from multiple gun shots, he chased her down and pistol whipped her. Cops arrived at the scene in time to arrested the man and the woman went to the hospital, got treated, and survived.

Now given this woman cucked this man into investing resources into 3 children that were not biologically his own, do you think it was valid of him to shoot her?

[Tennessee has dad by default laws and he can’t legally get a paternity test without the mother’s knowledge and consent.]
 
Different culture, hard to judge.




And in before War Room.
 
Mandatory DNA test to prove the biological parents but they will not do it..........

Considering the time and resources that went into the children, you can't make more time........ He should just walk away from it and let her play the victim.........
 
Apparently tricking males into raising other men's children is far more prevalent than us guys want to believe.
And they've been doing it a long time.
 
No. I get being furious, but that does not mean he gets to try and kill her
 
