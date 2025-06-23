Was there something special about Rountree?

Ankalaev became agitated when Alex and Khalil was mentioned. And that was the first time he praised both fighters. Jiri also commented and said they were great. DDP also commented saying "bot of you are warriors". Even Chimaev said "I have the utmost respect for you, Alex!" ...... Almost like they knew Alex was fighting the grim reaperAll from their X:Ankalaev (right before Pereira vs Rountree)"Jiri said he didn't want Khalil vs Alex. Khalil is better than Jiri, he'd KO Jiri.""Jiri is 4-2 in the UFC, he should never talk about a title again, Alex KO'd him badly. ""I wish you the best Alex, I hope you beat Khalil and then I will do my part vs Rakić and I will fight you""I predict Alex will KO Khalil and then God have mercy on my next opponent, I'll smash Rakic and beat Alex in 2 rounds""Alex is calling Dricus as an opponent after he fights Khakil, he wants to fight every fighter in the UFC except me, he knows I'm the only one he can't beat. But focus on Khalil, because I don't want to see you he KO you before I can KO you myself"After the Khalil fight:Ankalaev : "It was a great fight, congratulations to both. I'm happy woddoo guy won, so now I will fight him and kill the spill"And he even postedemoticons after Khalil vs Alex"Jamahal was sleeping in the fight Alex vs Khalil, he is a bum and sleepy in one round vs Alex"DDP after the Alex vs Khalil fight:"What a huge fight!! Both of you are WARRIORS. The leg kicks ended up paying a toll in the end. "Chimaev :"Amazing fight. Nothing but the utmost respect for you, Alex!!"Anderson Silva :"Khalil, you are my little brother. So it's not easy to see you lose like that. But you fought very well. And Alex, you were impeccable in the fight. A performance that is one of the best ever"Usman :"I really thought Alex would have met his match vs Khalil, and he accepted in one month. And Khalil is a master but the way Alex beat him... He's a beast!!"Ankalaev when both him and Alex accepted to fight in December as Belal was injured, though the UFC said Ian Garry would fight:"No, I accepted first than Alex. Alex took longer to accept the fight. But see you soon, after that Khalil fight you deserve a rest, you've been a great champion"Then suddenly he was rooting for Hill against Khalil... Saying "this isn't karate, let's go Jamahal!!" ... After the fight :"Your daddy is next, Alex. Bum Tree will wait, that fight was boring, I almost falling sleep"Lol suddenly he didn't like Khalil that beat Hill, even tho he'd roast Hill and say Khalil was better than Jiri and everyone there, except him and Alex. Then suddenly he became pro Jamahal Hill saying "Khalil is sad Alex lost to me, let's go Jamahal, finish him!" ... and said, basically, "you[ Alex] won't fight Khalil, I am next, Khalil will just wait..." ... Well... You have the belt, Alex said he'd fight you, so why'd he say Alex isn't fighting Khalil, but him? Khalil hasn't the belt lol. He also said Khalil will wait and he will be the one fighting Alex. Like, yeah, Alex said he wouldn't even think about HW and in JJ when asked whether he'd like a JJ fight... He said that unless he beat Ankalaev, he won't say attention to JJ vs Tom. He said he believes JJ wins, but that his focus is to fight there only if he beats Ankalaev. So ofc Alex wouldn't think on Khalil Rountree, who isn't even from HWlolAnk talking like if Khalil were JJ ...