Was there ever any consequences over this stoppage?

GearSolidMetal

GearSolidMetal

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 19, 2011
Messages
51,104
Reaction score
84,692
I'm barely a boxing fan, only watching a few fights per year, so I'd appreciate any input from experienced boxing fans on this one.



This is the worst dogshit boxing stoppage I've ever seen, and I know nothing about the fight besides this clip... the fighters, the location, the story from before the fight, the fight itself... or the aftermath related to the ref... if he was thrown out of the sport or if he suffered zero consequences and is still a ref for fights today.

So what's the story?
 
Seems to be limited information on the aftermath, but I found the referee is listed as still being active on Boxrec and continued to referee fights in Mexico after the stoppage.

(The fight in the link was in 2015 between Aaron Herrera + Raul Hinojosa)

David Silva
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MC Paul Barman
It’s official: MMAers don’t want any of this
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
3K
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,735
Messages
55,513,984
Members
174,804
Latest member
eltonmjr

Share this page

Back
Top