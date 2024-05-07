Was there ever any consequences over this stoppage?

I'm barely a boxing fan, only watching a few fights per year, so I'd appreciate any input from experienced boxing fans on this one.







This is the worst dogshit boxing stoppage I've ever seen, and I know nothing about the fight besides this clip... the fighters, the location, the story from before the fight, the fight itself... or the aftermath related to the ref... if he was thrown out of the sport or if he suffered zero consequences and is still a ref for fights today.



So what's the story?