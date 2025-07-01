koa pomaikai
I am actually okay with gay marriage and in favor of it, but I do recall a strong slippery slope argument made against gay marriage in the 90s, that eventual acceptance of gays/gay marriage would lead to a slippery slope of wider acceptance of trans identities and other sexual orientations.
There was also predictions regarding incest, and many other types sexual deviant behaviors which did not come to pass.
However, was this slippery slope argument correct? Did the acceptance of the gay rights/gay marriage movement move us towards a direction of society accept into more sexual relations and now even gender identities?
Did the slippery slope argument accurately predict the course of actions after gay marriage was widely accepted by society?
