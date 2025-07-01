Opinion Was the slippery slope argument against gay marriage correct? (The modern day LGBTQIA+)

I am actually okay with gay marriage and in favor of it, but I do recall a strong slippery slope argument made against gay marriage in the 90s, that eventual acceptance of gays/gay marriage would lead to a slippery slope of wider acceptance of trans identities and other sexual orientations.

There was also predictions regarding incest, and many other types sexual deviant behaviors which did not come to pass.

However, was this slippery slope argument correct? Did the acceptance of the gay rights/gay marriage movement move us towards a direction of society accept into more sexual relations and now even gender identities?

Did the slippery slope argument accurately predict the course of actions after gay marriage was widely accepted by society?
 
Are you just posting for likes after the conversation I had about some twat calling me a p word for having a trans friend?
 
I have no issues with two consenting adults getting married, but we also knew... the activists would not be satisfied and push it further. I think most gays can't stand the activists that "represent" them.
 
Provide any proof or evidence of this what so ever please.
 
Who’s grooming kids to be gay?
 
Whose alt are you?
 
@koa pomaikai usually just trolls the Heavies, but I see he's now branching out to troll other parts of the forum.

I hope he sticks around in here.
 
