Movies Was the last James Gunn movie the last time the movie industry treats Superman like A list IP?

Nizam al-Mulk

Nizam al-Mulk

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 11, 2024
Messages
3,786
Reaction score
1,584
It did what i expected it would do. I wonder if this is the last time a solo Superman movie gets treated like A list IP.

It will have a future as a Justice League member, direct to streaming animated movie protagonist and a supporting character for Batman and that is it?

I enjoyed the Gunn movie more than i expected is Superman such a superhuman boyscout without weakness that it will never become what Batman is or what the Avengers are for people?

It had its chance with Snyder and Gunn and it did not light the box office on fire compared to budget either time despite being an incredibly recognizable global ip.
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:
It did what i expected it would do. I wonder if this is the last time a solo Superman movie gets treated like A list IP.

It will have a future as a Justice League member, direct to streaming animated movie protagonist and a supporting character for Batman and that is it?

I enjoyed the Gunn movie more than i expected is Superman such a superhuman boyscout without weakness that it will never become what Batman is or what the Avengers are for people?

It had its chance with Snyder and Gunn and it did not light the box office on fire compared to budget either time despite being an incredibly recognizable global ip.
Click to expand...
Gunn's Superman has a sequel in the works and titled Man of Tomorrow.

Superman will always be treated as an A-list IP, even when they decide to reboot it decades from now.
 
Natural Order said:
The Superman franchise/mythos is cringe as fuck and every single movie has sucked balls (even the originals)
Click to expand...
Agreed.

I actually think the last one was the best one of only for the obvious Israel/Palestine allegory of it all. And also making Alex Luther basically Elon Bezos was funny.

But Superman is a relic from a different time. A time when people wanted to read about someone, who was nearly completely invulnerable, and who would make everything all better.

But people want more depth than that now. I mean, how many different ways can we watch the villain use kryptonite to hurt Superman, only to ultimately lose?

There is only one way to hurt Superman, so every movie is the same thing. There has guy finds kryptonite.
 
Superman is simply a bad character. Over the years, some writers have managed to overcome his flaws to make interesting stories, but at the end of the day the writers are always handicapped by his poor character design.
 
Nobody cares about a Mary Sue. Supes is just plain boring, and doesn’t really deserve an A-list status in anything other than being OP

That said; I didn’t hate the latest movie like others. I just tempered my expectations
 
Fedorgasm said:
Superman is simply a bad character. Over the years, some writers have managed to overcome his flaws to make interesting stories, but at the end of the day the writers are always handicapped by his poor character design.
Click to expand...
He has an iconic design, there is not one time i disliked him as a supporting character.

Satur9 said:


Nobody cares about a Mary Sue. Supes is just plain boring, and doesn’t really deserve an A-list status in anything other than being OP

That said; I didn’t hate the latest movie like others. I just tempered my expectations

People like Golgo 13, there are ways to make a Gary Stu interesting. But he also has the moral compass of really nice 11 years old.
 
Last edited:
I don't know. The movie made less money than "Man Of Steel", yet is being touted as some kind of resurgence for the character. I don't hear anyone talking about this flick. Seems like it came and went, and few can even remember anything all that special about it.
 
HereticBD said:
I don't know. The movie made less money than "Man Of Steel", yet is being touted as some kind of resurgence for the character. I don't hear anyone talking about this flick. Seems like it came and went, and few can even remember anything all that special about it.
Click to expand...
Its Superman.

The nerdertons shall fight about it on the internet for the next five years. Youtube is probably filled with essays about Zod getting neck snapped. They punch way above their weight on the Internet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies MAN OF TOMORROW (Braniac Actor Announced, post #12)
Replies
14
Views
487
Fluffernutter
Fluffernutter

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,684
Messages
58,454,171
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top