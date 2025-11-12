Nizam al-Mulk
It did what i expected it would do. I wonder if this is the last time a solo Superman movie gets treated like A list IP.
It will have a future as a Justice League member, direct to streaming animated movie protagonist and a supporting character for Batman and that is it?
I enjoyed the Gunn movie more than i expected is Superman such a superhuman boyscout without weakness that it will never become what Batman is or what the Avengers are for people?
It had its chance with Snyder and Gunn and it did not light the box office on fire compared to budget either time despite being an incredibly recognizable global ip.
