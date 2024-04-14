Was the Holloway KO of Gaethje a top 5 all-time KO?

  • Total voters
    42
Based on how the fight was built on and how it ended I think it's up there in the top 5.

 
im-gonna-say-yes-simon-cowell.gif
i-am-gonna-say-yes-david-walliams.gif
its-a-big-yes-for-me-alesha-dixon.gif
 
i first would need to see a list of top 10 to 15 from which i can choose.
 
It was amazing, but idk you have guys like Anderson Silva and other crazy KO's. It might be for this year, but top 5 for all UFC? Probably not.
 
Yes. I was hammered. I don’t remember the last 2 fights but clearly remember the end of that fight.
 
I think so. My fuck do I ever love Max. We're so lucky to watch warriors like that.
 
Yes Gaethje's aura was near invincible, its at UFC 300 for BMF belt.
It's a special time and fight that won't be replicated
 
Number 2 greatest ko of all time imo. (Yair vs Zombie number 1)..

The badassry was off the charts. Max had everything to lose in that moment and hit a grandslam.. I'm not sure there's another fighter in the UFC that wouldn't have rid that fight out and took the decision win..
 
Gaethje was a badly wounded dog at that point. I doubt Nax does that with a fresh Topuria.
 
That was raw violence. Shit I feel bad for gaethje.
 
mirko>anyone said:
Top 5 ? Not sure. Maybe.

Holly/Ronda
Gonzaga/Cro Cop
Hendo/Bisping
Masvidal/Askren
Barboza Kick
Edwards/Usman
Silva/Vitor

I’d say it’s in that elite group. There are probably a dozen or so that are wild.
Holly/ronda certainly doesn't belong in that list. For just female mma, Shevchenko vs eye was cleaner and better, and that's just the women.
 
The KO itself is not that amazing, its the leadup to it.
5 brutal rounds, the pointing to the middle of the octagon even though he was winning in dominant fashion and the icing on the cake
...vicious ko with a 1 second left!

Yeah i think it's definitely up there with top 5 ko's
 
Having not watched the fight, it isn't all that impressive.

Is Reem/Lesnar top 5?
 
