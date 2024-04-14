Was the Holloway KO of Gaethje a top 5 all-time KO?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Based on how the fight was built on and how it ended I think it's up there in the top 5.
Holly/ronda certainly doesn't belong in that list. For just female mma, Shevchenko vs eye was cleaner and better, and that's just the women.Top 5 ? Not sure. Maybe.
Holly/Ronda
Gonzaga/Cro Cop
Hendo/Bisping
Masvidal/Askren
Barboza Kick
Edwards/Usman
Silva/Vitor
I’d say it’s in that elite group. There are probably a dozen or so that are wild.