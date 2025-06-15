Was that supposed to be high level wrestling?

Sms_productions713
It can’t rain all the time
Man what happened to the high level wrestlers? It used to be almost common back then, now all we got are the Dagestan guys when we used to have guys like sherk, koscheck, gsp( non credentials), Hughes, trigg, non shot knees Usman etc. this guy had the wrestling of like high schooler.
You would have thought that in the past 15 years, kids that wanted to fight, would have done wrestling right away here in the states.
Don’t see this no more
