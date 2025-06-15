Was that supposed to be high level wrestling?

It can’t rain all the time
Man what happened to the high level wrestlers? It used to be almost common back then, now all we got are the Dagestan guys when we used to have guys like sherk, koscheck, gsp( non credentials), Hughes, trigg, non shot knees Usman etc. this guy had the wrestling of like high schooler.

You would have thought that in the past 15 years, kids that wanted to fight, would have done wrestling right away here in the states.

Don’t see this no more
 
I'm maybe missing some information about these guys. Were people saying Petroski is a high level wrestler?
 
It's more a case of everyone training TDD so much better these days.

Wrestlers looked like animals 20 years ago because MMA fighters were training in shit like BJJ guard techniques (which will NEVER replace the skill you get in Div. I wrestling).

It's not easy to get one of those monster body slams anymore.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Yeah the announcers were saying it just before the fight. That Petroski was a high level, smothering wrestler.
Ugh, well that's certainly on them. I don't recall him being especially decorated, nor has he really had any memorable stand-out wrestling performance in the cage either. Sounds like the usual commentary exaggerations.
 
