Was that really Arlovski's last fight?

USA!USA!
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Sep 9, 2007
- Messages
- 12,906
- Reaction score
- 14,722
How come he didn't get the Waterson treatment? Dude has been in the UFC 3x longer than Waterson and was a former champion lol.. and she gets the video package and Rogan interview?
No way that was his last fight, right? Dana was just being a dick? I know the fight sucked, but come on.. to go out that way? After that long of an illustrious career? What the fuck??
No way that was his last fight, right? Dana was just being a dick? I know the fight sucked, but come on.. to go out that way? After that long of an illustrious career? What the fuck??