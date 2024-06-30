  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Was that really Arlovski's last fight?

USA!USA!

USA!USA!

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Sep 9, 2007
Messages
12,906
Reaction score
14,722
How come he didn't get the Waterson treatment? Dude has been in the UFC 3x longer than Waterson and was a former champion lol.. and she gets the video package and Rogan interview?

No way that was his last fight, right? Dana was just being a dick? I know the fight sucked, but come on.. to go out that way? After that long of an illustrious career? What the fuck??

108123207.jpg
 
They are waiting for a KO win for the retirement treatment.

PS: Hope so.
 
the crazy thing is that most of his fights as of late have looked that way. I don't get why it suddenly is such sacrilege when his opponent is to blame too.
 
It's not all his fault. His opponent was terrible too. But no one should have to watch a fight like that anymore.
 
I bet there are some fat slob HWs the UFC can toss Arlovski back in to jab to a decision again.
 
El Fernas said:
They are waiting for a KO win for the retirement treatment.

PS: Hope so.
Click to expand...
Lol that ain't never happening. They should do a package for him without him having to fight
 
HHJ said:
Lol that ain't never happening. They should do a package for him without him having to fight
Click to expand...
Wait for his HOF early pioneer induction.

PS: Would have something to do with him leaving the UFC a while back? The UFC (Dana White) are petty AF.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
HHJ said:
It's not all his fault. His opponent was terrible too. But no one should have to watch a fight like that anymore.
Click to expand...

No doubt that fight sucked and Andrei is not the most exciting guy anymore.. just blows my mind that Michelle Waterson got so much more respect from Dana and the company than Arlovski.
 
USA!USA! said:
No doubt that fight sucked and Andrei is not the most exciting guy anymore.. just blows my mind that Michelle Waterson got so much more respect from Dana and the company than Arlovski.
Click to expand...
But arlovski wasn't planning on retiring. Understand?

It might be his last UFC fight cos they cut him but arlo didn't want to retire yet. That shit is on him.
 
El Fernas said:
Wait for his HOF early pioneer induction.
Click to expand...
I dunno if you can call arlovski a pioneer. He def a legend for his longevity but it's not like he started the UFC hw div
 
HHJ said:
But arlovski wasn't planning on retiring. Understand?
Click to expand...

Still disrespectful to give him one sentence at a presser and say he is done. At least give him one more fight and say ahead of time this is it.
 
USA!USA! said:
Still disrespectful to give him one sentence at a presser and say he is done. At least give him one more fight and say ahead of time this is it.
Click to expand...
Again he is disrespecting himself it he won't retire. They would have def given him the treatment if he would retire. But he won't. So there it is.
 
HHJ said:
I dunno if you can call arlovski a pioneer. He def a legend for his longevity but it's not like he started the UFC hw div
Click to expand...
They have all sorts of categories in there, he fought in UFC 28, thats decades ago, but he might get inducted eventually, fought a crazy number of times in the UFC.
 
HHJ said:
Again he is disrespecting himself it he won't retire. They would have def given him the treatment if he would retire. But he won't. So there it is.
Click to expand...

I wonder how many fights he has on his contract. You would have thought they'd arrange something when his deal was up and just never re-sign him.
 
USA!USA! said:
I wonder how many fights he has on his contract. You would have thought they'd arrange something when his deal was up and just never re-sign him.
Click to expand...
They can just cut him whenever they want though, its like his fourth loss in a row.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,762
Messages
55,781,632
Members
174,929
Latest member
JetKinen

Share this page

Back
Top