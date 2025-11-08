  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Was Sweet Dave banging Minnie?

In the hateful eight, they never clearly spell out the relationship between Minnie and Sweet Dave.

They kinda bicker like an old married couple, so maybe they're married. But he appears to be old enough to be her father, and she is light skinned enough to be half white.

Or maybe he's just a good friend and they've been through some shit together so she let him move in to her haberdashery when he got old.

What do you think their backstory and relationship is?
 
I think Grouch Douglas could have scored with 4 horse Judy if it weren't for the whole "Kill everyone, and wait for Daisy" plan
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
I think Grouch Douglas could have scored with 4 horse Judy if it weren't for the whole "Kill everyone, and wait for Daisy" plan
Yeah for sure. He's a sensitive cat underneath the cowpuncher exterior.

He is definitely the goin home to see his mama type
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
I think Grouch Douglas could have scored with 4 horse Judy if it weren't for the whole "Kill everyone, and wait for Daisy" plan
Agreed, she was flirty with him. But I'm sure he gets plenty tail either at the whorehouses or in whatever small town they raid. This was an important rescue mission so he had to be all business.
 
laugh-laughing.gif
 
Reservoir dogs is probably my fave QT film, but H8 is the one I've watched the most times. It's too relentless in one specific regard that make it unwatchable for most people I would imagine.

But it never bothered me, the atmosphere of tension and looking for any clues as to what horrible fate awaits these people.. it's a blast

It was darkly hilarious for turning things up to 11 within the confines of a cabin in a blind white winter in Wyoming.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Reservoir dogs is probably my fave QT film, but H8 is the one I've watched the most times. It's too relentless in one specific regard that make it unwatchable for most people I would imagine.

But it never bothered me, the atmosphere of tension and looking for any clues as to what horrible fate awaits these people.. it's a blast

It was darkly hilarious for turning things up to 11 within the confines of a cabin in a blind white winter in Wyoming.
I disliked it so much the first time I saw it.
And then I watched it again and thought, “Holy shit. What was I thinking? This is great.”

I guess when I heard he was making another western I thought desert towns, saloons, tinkle weeds, etc.” And when it all basically took place in one place I was disappointed.

Still, I don’t know why he had to narrate one part of it instead of just showing the audience what happened.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
I disliked it so much the first time I saw it.
And then I watched it again and thought, “Holy shit. What was I thinking? This is great.”

I guess when I heard he was making another western I thought desert towns, saloons, tinkle weeds, etc.” And when it all basically took place in one place I was disappointed.

Still, I don’t know why he had to narrate one part of it instead of just showing the audience what happened.
That's funny, I didn't like it either the first time. But now it's one of my favorite movies.
 
Fedorgasm said:
That's funny, I didn't like it either the first time. But now it's one of my favorite movies.
I think it’s my favorite Tarantino movie. It’s definitely the one I have intentionally rewatched the most. And I say intentionally because back when I had satellite tv, I saw Pull Fiction about 500 times against my will.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
I disliked it so much the first time I saw it.
And then I watched it again and thought, “Holy shit. What was I thinking? This is great.”

I guess when I heard he was making another western I thought desert towns, saloons, tinkle weeds, etc.” And when it all basically took place in one place I was disappointed.

Still, I don’t know why he had to narrate one part of it instead of just showing the audience what happened.
Fedorgasm said:
That's funny, I didn't like it either the first time. But now it's one of my favorite movies.
How odd, the first time I saw it, I remember thinking it was fairly mid. I always assumed it was bc it was a bootleg copy and we were drinking so none of us were really paying attention.

Upon rewatch, it really clicked. Cool to see that rings true for other people as well
 
I loved the movie, but I tried showin it to someone and they fuckin hated how slow it was in the beggining. I told them listen it will all be worth it.


After the coffee gets poisoned, they got super into it.
 
