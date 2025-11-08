Was Sweet Dave banging Minnie?

Fedorgasm
In the hateful eight, they never clearly spell out the relationship between Minnie and Sweet Dave.
They kinda bicker like an old married couple, so maybe they're married. But he appears to be old enough to be her father, and she is light skinned enough to be half white.
Or maybe he's just a good friend and they've been through some shit together so she let him move in to her haberdashery when he got old.
What do you think their backstory and relationship is?
