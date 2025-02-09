Was Strickland vs. DDP Actually A Bad Fight or Are People Just Salty?

Alright Sherbums, I gotta ask… was I the only one who thought that was an absolutely spectacular main event?? Cuz everywhere I look, people are saying they were disappointed, that it was boring, that it didn’t live up to expectations. And I’m just sitting here like… what fight were y’all watching??



Dricus absolutely dominated Strickland. I was in awe of how he just took over the fight. I mean, I figured he’d have a solid shot at winning, but I did NOT expect him to just run through Sean like that. And when he broke Strickland’s nose? Man that was exciting as hell. That was the kind of moment you want in a big fight like this. Just a violent, gritty, back-and-forth battle with a definitive shift in momentum. Every round had something going on.



I’ll be real, I wasn’t even hyped for this fight at all. I actually thought the strawweight co-main was gonna be way better. I mean, I hated this fight going in. I hate both of these guys for beating Izzy, didn’t care about either one of them, wasn’t looking forward to it at all. But I came out of it just blown away by DDP’s performance. Dude showed up in a huge way.



I also never got the hype for the first fight. Thought it was super overrated, just a slow-paced, not-that-exciting fight. But this one? This one was a real main event. And yeah, I can’t shake the feeling that a lot of the people calling it boring are just Strickland fans who are kinda salty right now. Like I’m seeing it everywhere, and I just don’t get it. Feels like a bunch of butt-hurt Strickland fans who can’t accept their guy got beat the hell up.



So tell me, Sherbums, was I really in the minority here? Or did any of you actually love this fight like I did?