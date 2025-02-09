  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Was Strickland vs. DDP Actually A Bad Fight or Are People Just Salty?

Was Strickland vs. DDP Actually Bad or Are People Just Salty?

  • Yeah it was bad fight. Incredibly disappointing

    Votes: 8 33.3%

  • Nah, it was fun as hell. People are just salty

    Votes: 13 54.2%

  • Don’t care $&@!€ off Dreyga!! I hate when you post

    Votes: 3 12.5%
  • Total voters
    24
Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
22,582
Reaction score
49,606
Alright Sherbums, I gotta ask… was I the only one who thought that was an absolutely spectacular main event?? Cuz everywhere I look, people are saying they were disappointed, that it was boring, that it didn’t live up to expectations. And I’m just sitting here like… what fight were y’all watching??

Dricus absolutely dominated Strickland. I was in awe of how he just took over the fight. I mean, I figured he’d have a solid shot at winning, but I did NOT expect him to just run through Sean like that. And when he broke Strickland’s nose? Man that was exciting as hell. That was the kind of moment you want in a big fight like this. Just a violent, gritty, back-and-forth battle with a definitive shift in momentum. Every round had something going on.

I’ll be real, I wasn’t even hyped for this fight at all. I actually thought the strawweight co-main was gonna be way better. I mean, I hated this fight going in. I hate both of these guys for beating Izzy, didn’t care about either one of them, wasn’t looking forward to it at all. But I came out of it just blown away by DDP’s performance. Dude showed up in a huge way.

I also never got the hype for the first fight. Thought it was super overrated, just a slow-paced, not-that-exciting fight. But this one? This one was a real main event. And yeah, I can’t shake the feeling that a lot of the people calling it boring are just Strickland fans who are kinda salty right now. Like I’m seeing it everywhere, and I just don’t get it. Feels like a bunch of butt-hurt Strickland fans who can’t accept their guy got beat the hell up.

So tell me, Sherbums, was I really in the minority here? Or did any of you actually love this fight like I did?
 
It was a Strickland fight, for sure. The only guy that came make a Du Plessis fight kinda dull.
 
One fighter looked like a drunk , the other like a random person from the crowd. So ye it was not impressive. I have still not worked out if DPP sucks or is just super awkward.
 
Roids said:
One fighter looked like a drunk , the other like a random person from the crowd. So ye it was not impressive. I have still not worked out if DPP sucks or is just super awkward.
Click to expand...
His resume should tell you that he doesn't suck.
 
I didn't see it live and just watched it. It was one of the more boring important fights I have seen lately, and Stickland did nothing. There were like two "ooooo" moments. both from Dricus. the rest was bad. Strickland always fails to entertain.
 
It was a mismatch. Sean doesn't have the tools to make it competitive nor the heart to go out on his shield. He took his beating like a coward. He lives on his knees.
 
DDP did what he had to do.

Strickland's not being able to give anything back is what dissapointed people

I can appreciate the strategy and improvements DDP made since the first fight. Alot of hard work
 
It wasn't bad in that sense. It just wasn't thrilling. It was just Dricus beating his ass.

What more could you ask for really?
 
very mid fight, no one got hurt, no big moments, just a few arm punches and jabs from both guys. The broken nose made people think sean was hurt but it was just visual, whole fight was a nothing burger
 
DrRodentia said:
It was a Strickland fight, for sure. The only guy that came make a Du Plessis fight kinda dull.
Click to expand...
Actually Whittaker fight was no different but he got caught otherwise you would've seen a shit fight like Whittaker vs Costa which only had one good moment thanks to Costa
 
It's better than Khamzat hugging for 3 minutes then finishing the fight
 
The first fight was decent and very evenly-matched. Not a great fight, but certainly not the worst title fight ever.

In the rematch, DDP had Sean figured out and could time much better. Strickland seemed to know this and was very hesitant. He was probably hesitant because of DDP's power and threat of TDs, too. Even with this advantage DDP didn't land that often, but landed the more powerful shots as Sean's face showed.

I don't know if that answered the question. I wouldn't call it terrible, but it was pretty bad. The first fight was better.
 
It was alright but frustrating seeing the challenger refuse to take any extra chances/risks to get the win and happily just tried skating through the fight exactly like he did the last time..
 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
Alright Sherbums, I gotta ask… was I the only one who thought that was an absolutely spectacular main event?? Cuz everywhere I look, people are saying they were disappointed, that it was boring, that it didn’t live up to expectations. And I’m just sitting here like… what fight were y’all watching??

Dricus absolutely dominated Strickland. I was in awe of how he just took over the fight. I mean, I figured he’d have a solid shot at winning, but I did NOT expect him to just run through Sean like that. And when he broke Strickland’s nose? Man that was exciting as hell. That was the kind of moment you want in a big fight like this. Just a violent, gritty, back-and-forth battle with a definitive shift in momentum. Every round had something going on.

I’ll be real, I wasn’t even hyped for this fight at all. I actually thought the strawweight co-main was gonna be way better. I mean, I hated this fight going in. I hate both of these guys for beating Izzy, didn’t care about either one of them, wasn’t looking forward to it at all. But I came out of it just blown away by DDP’s performance. Dude showed up in a huge way.

I also never got the hype for the first fight. Thought it was super overrated, just a slow-paced, not-that-exciting fight. But this one? This one was a real main event. And yeah, I can’t shake the feeling that a lot of the people calling it boring are just Strickland fans who are kinda salty right now. Like I’m seeing it everywhere, and I just don’t get it. Feels like a bunch of butt-hurt Strickland fans who can’t accept their guy got beat the hell up.

So tell me, Sherbums, was I really in the minority here? Or did any of you actually love this fight like I did?
Click to expand...
I loved the fight, we saw the true African champ defend his title again and represent his continent like none other before him.
 
Judging by the replies. It’s salt.

People trying to claim it was like watching a guy from the crowd and a drunk guy. Wtf. Just nonsense from people who haven’t even attended a boxfit class
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

XThe GreatestX
I am actually not sure who wins between Izzy-DDP
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
Ares Black
Ares Black
ComfortablyNumb55
DDP was up 2-0, but Strickland started to engage and possibly won 3, 4, and 5...
2 3
Replies
57
Views
718
613
6
Unheralded Truth
Media DDP on the surprise of Strickland being title challenger
Replies
14
Views
413
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck
R
Strickland needs a sports psychologist
2
Replies
29
Views
626
Ares Black
Ares Black
Unheralded Truth
Media Chimaev talking Strickland and DDP, their strengths and differences
Replies
17
Views
832
Fergelmince
Fergelmince

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,161
Messages
56,878,633
Members
175,438
Latest member
MervinGzi6

Share this page

Back
Top