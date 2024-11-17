  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Was Stipe the worst title fight participant in UFC history?

whocares

whocares

Dec 10, 2022
2,147
3,562
Aside from the fact that he's older than Benjamin Franklin and retired, he didn't have a chance in hell at beating anyone tonight. He was flat out terrible, a statue, couldn't punch, move, wrestle, nothing. A shell of what he was when he got KO'ed by NGannou, nevermind his prime.

I have a hard time thinking of a less capable fighter in a title fight in the entire history of the company. Does the UFC count on its fanbase being this stupid, or do they just not care? That was a bonus question.
 
Mark Hominick was pretty bad. Mir against JDS certainly didn't belong there either.
 
Faber at ufc 149 he was too afraid to do anything with the baron.
 
Elvis Sinosic had a local record of 4-3 when be fought for the UFC title
 
