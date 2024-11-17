Was Stipe the worst title fight participant in UFC history?

Aside from the fact that he's older than Benjamin Franklin and retired, he didn't have a chance in hell at beating anyone tonight. He was flat out terrible, a statue, couldn't punch, move, wrestle, nothing. A shell of what he was when he got KO'ed by NGannou, nevermind his prime.



I have a hard time thinking of a less capable fighter in a title fight in the entire history of the company. Does the UFC count on its fanbase being this stupid, or do they just not care? That was a bonus question.