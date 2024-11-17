  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Was Stipe That Bad, or Jones That Good?

USA!USA!

USA!USA!

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Sep 9, 2007
Messages
13,435
Reaction score
16,404
I think Jones obviously was very good. I think he made Stipe look out of his league. Jones is the greatest ever, and he is making these HWs look bad.

Stipe looked like he was in good shape and ready to go, but when you get in there with literally the greatest of all time.. he is capable of making ANYONE look like trash.

I wish Stipe well in his retirement, but I honestly don't think he looked as shitty as everyone is saying.. I think Jones is just THAT good.
 
Jon Jones is the Genghis Khan of MMA. While Stipe is in his senile Biden phase. It's a sad fight.
 
How good of a boxer is Jake Paul? He completely figured out Mike Tyson in 1 round and shut him down!

What do you mean age affects fighters?
 
What’s that saying about Father Time ?
 
Even if that TKO happened vs the corpse of grandpa miocic (someone who shouldn't have been in there), that shit is the definition of both Jones and MMA. The guy simply IS Mma.

Yes, Aspinall would probably beat him at this point, but that's how the game goes. The greats get old, a new generation rises.

Jones is undeniably the goat.
 
Jones is obviously a good fighter. HWs rarely do the things he does. Stipe looked like he was sleepwalking, looked old and uninterested. It went as expected.

Sounds like the door is open for Aspinall fight, we will see where Jones really stands as an elite HW. Tom ain't throwing punches in slow motion, and Stipe tagged him several times. Glad it appears that Jones is considering that fight. If he takes it, win or lose, he will have a degree of my respect.
 
Stipe couldn't move. He had no reflexes. He was basically retired and only brought out to fight because Jones is handpicking his opponents.
 
Here's what I wrote in the ducking megathread shortly before the fight happened:

"Jon is past his prime. Stipe has trouble walking and is more-or-less a punching bag with arms who hasn't been able to make an opposing fighter miss since January 2018 and who has no ground game for Jon."

I stand by that as an analysis of what actually happened.
 
Stipe was awful tonight, he looked exactly like what he is, a 42 year old man who retired years ago. Jones didn't look good, that should've been over in the first round. Instead it went to the end of the 3rd and we had actual competitive moments on the feet.

Never been more confident of a fight result than Aspinall beating Jones
 
Both. Stipe was rusty, and a focused Jones knows how to shut his opponent down.
 
a little of this a little of that. either rate, bones is the king of this shit called MMA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Poatan
Stipe Miocic makes Jones quit first time on his career
2
Replies
39
Views
788
Odoylerules22
O
JustOnce
Sherbros Legacy of Stipe Miocic
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
BowserJr
BowserJr
TerraRayzing
Media DC's interview with Stipe
Replies
10
Views
420
Fergelmince
Fergelmince
GolovKing
What are the odds that Jon Jones completely rag dolls and overpowers stipe with his wrestling?
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
1K
The_Renaissance
The_Renaissance
franquito
Jones - Stipe
Replies
9
Views
578
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,398
Messages
56,523,523
Members
175,262
Latest member
razordog

Share this page

Back
Top