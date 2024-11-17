Was Stipe That Bad, or Jones That Good?

I think Jones obviously was very good. I think he made Stipe look out of his league. Jones is the greatest ever, and he is making these HWs look bad.



Stipe looked like he was in good shape and ready to go, but when you get in there with literally the greatest of all time.. he is capable of making ANYONE look like trash.



I wish Stipe well in his retirement, but I honestly don't think he looked as shitty as everyone is saying.. I think Jones is just THAT good.